US to send anti-drone machine guns, air defense ammunition to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said it will send Ukraine up to $400 million in artillery ammunition, weapons and supplies in its latest drawdown package to help the nation defend itself against Russia. The security assistance package announced Wednesday includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS,...
Navy unveils astronaut-themed uniform for annual clash with rival Army

The Naval Academy’s uniform for its annual gridiron clash against its rivals from West Point is out of this world. For their 123rd game against Army, the Midshipmen will be dressed from head-to-toe in NASA-themed gear that pays homage to the academy’s astronaut alums, including Bruce McCandless, who made history when he completed the first untethered spacewalk.
‘Devotion’ tells an understated friendship story set in the Korean War

You’d be forgiven for being surprised after seeing “Devotion” and realizing it is not, in fact, a military action movie. The film, based on a true Korean War story written by Adam Makos, has all the makings of a war epic, including a few tense dogfight scenes sure to leave audience members sweating bullets.
The Marine who was a duck (yes, an actual duck)

On Nov. 20, 1943, 18,000 Marines were met with withering fire, poured out by elite troops of the Imperial Navy’s Special Naval Landing Force. The attack on Betio, the largest and southernmost island in the Tarawa atoll, required a direct assault on the beachheads by U.S. Marines. On that...
