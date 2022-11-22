Read full article on original website
Related
Joan Armatrading: ‘Nelson Mandela gave great hugs’
The singer on arriving in the UK alone aged 7, her first £3 guitar, and meeting the anti-apartheid activist
The law failed the victims of the Club Q shooting: Here are 3 ways we can honor their memory
It’s happened again; another news cycle, another mass shooting. This time Club Q, a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., was the scene of a hateful act of violence, leaving five people dead and 18 injured. But there is something different about this incident: The club serves a distinct group of individuals — the LGBTQ community.
Houston Chronicle
Trump criticized for dining with far-right activist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye
Former president Donald Trump dined with far-right activist Nick Fuentes and hip-hop artist Ye at his Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this week, drawing intense criticism for associating with two figures who have promoted antisemitism and hate. Advisers to Trump privately acknowledged that the decision to host the Tuesday dinner, just one...
Gila River tribal station airing Real America's Voice network. For now
Viewers in the Phoenix area can see Real America’s Voice, a network that airs shows hosted by Steve Bannon, the former adviser to President Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA and the rock singer Ted Nugent over a TV station operated by the Gila River Indian Community. At least...
Comments / 0