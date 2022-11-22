Read full article on original website
Modern Endometrial Cancer Recurrence: When, Where, and How?
The purpose of this study is to investigate women who have had a second diagnosis of endometrial cancer and assess any trends in the disease’s presentation or diagnosis. A look back at women who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer between 2014 and 2020. The recurrence rates of diseases were analyzed. The presentation at the time of recurrence was the primary focus of the medical record review. A χ2, Fisher’s exact test, t-test, and Wilcoxon test were used to analyze the connections between variables. Survival was calculated using the Kaplan-Meier product limit method.
How to Affect Change by Taking Part in Healthcare Charities
Charitable donations increased among Americans from 2019 to 2020, rising 5.1% to $471.44 billion. Individual donations comprise 69% of total giving, according to the National Philanthropic Trust. Charitable donations take many forms other from monetary gifts, including volunteer work. It is in this capacity that physicians can provide healthcare charities’ niche need for medical care and expertise.
VAD & Transplant Lower for Black Patients With High-Risk HF
Among patients with HF with high-risk features, there is less utilization of ventricular assist devices (VADs) and. transplant among Black patients, with no increase in mortality, according to a study published in Circulation: Heart. Failure. Thomas M. Cascino, MD, and colleagues conducted an observational cohort study of ambulatory patients with...
Shorter antibiotic course non-inferior to longer course for pediatric community-acquired pneumonia
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, shorter courses of antibiotics were non-inferior in terms of treatment failure and treatment relapse compared to longer courses of antibiotics in pediatric community acquired pneumonia. 2. Shorter courses of antibiotics for community acquired pneumonia were associated with lower risks of non-serious adverse events...
Inability to Access Training Hinders Expanded Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound
“There’s been an explosion of interest in the use of point-of-ultrasound,” Nilam J. Soni, MD, MS, SFHM, FACP, explains. “It doesn’t take a lot to convince physicians that there’s a need for better technology at the bedside, and point-of-care ultrasound provides that. The question, then, is: We’ve established that this is a better way to provide care, and the technology is available, but why isn’t everyone using it?”
Guideline Developed for Diagnosis, Management of Aortic Disease
In a 2022 guideline issued by the ACC and AHA and published in Circulation, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of aortic disease, focusing on the importance of a multidisciplinary aortic team. Eric M. Isselbacher, MD, and colleagues conducted a comprehensive literature search to develop recommendations on diagnosis, genetic evaluation and family screening, medical therapy, endovascular and surgical treatment, and long-term surveillance of patients with aortic disease. They note that multidisciplinary aortic team care should be considered in determining the appropriate timing of intervention. To determine the optimal medical, endovascular, and open surgical therapies, shared decision making involving the patient and multidisciplinary team is encouraged. Shared decision making is especially important for patients with aortic disease who are contemplating pregnancy.
Ibrutinib Improves Survival in CNS Relapse of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
N patients with central nervous system (CNS) relapse of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ibrutinib was linked with superior survival compared with blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating chemotherapy, according to a study published in Blood. Chiara Rusconi, MD, and colleagues conducted a multicenter retrospective study to explore the. outcomes, including overall survival (OS),...
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy May Ease Food Allergy Related Anxiety
Cognitive behavioral therapy may reduce food allergy-related anxiety (FAA) for both children and parents, according to a study published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Katherine K. Dahlsgaard, PhD, and colleagues examined the feasibility, acceptability, and proof-of-concept of Food Allergy Bravery (FAB), a brief, novel, manualized cognitive behavioral-based intervention for anxiety in a clinical sample of children with FAA. The analysis included children (aged 8-12) participating in a course delivered in a group format. All families who were offered treatment completed the full course of FAB, attended at least five of six active treatment sessions, and rated the intervention as highly satisfactory. At post-treatment, all children were rated as very much improved or much.
Obesity Linked to Risk for Complex Multimorbidity
Obesity is a shared risk factor for many common diseases, explains Mika Kivimäki, PhD. “Obesity has been linked to increased risk for numerous diseases,” Dr. Kivimäki says. “We wanted to know whether these diseases are distributed across all people with obesity, or whether they cluster in smaller groups of individuals with obesity-related multimorbidity.” Multimorbidity, he adds, is defined as the presence of two or more diseases.
T2D Linked With Higher Burden of Anxiety & Mood Disorders
Patients with early-onset T2D (diagnosed before age 45) experience increased burdens of mood, anxiety, and stress-related disorders, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. Furthermore, shared familial liability may exacerbate their co-occurrence. Shengxin Liu and colleagues conducted a population-based cohort study of full siblings, half-siblings, and cousins (N=3,061,192), examining data on diagnoses of T2D and anxiety, mood, and stress-related disorders. To assess the phenotypic link and familial coaggregation between T2D and psychiatric disorders, they used logistic and Cox regression models. To measure the relative contributions of genetic and environmental factors to the link, quantitative genetic modeling was performed in full and maternal half-sibling pairs. Of the total cohort, 7,896 (0.3%) were diagnosed with early onset T2D. These patients had higher risks for.
New Evidence-Based Recommendations for Patients With Diabetes Mellitus
COVID-19 vaccination, the use of nutritional supplements, telehealth, and both male and female infertility are some of the topics addressed by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) in its updated guideline for the care and management of people with or at risk for diabetes mellitus (DM). The guideline, which was last updated in 2014, features 170 evidence-based clinical practice recommendations for DM at every stage, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, according to Susan L. Samson, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACE, and colleagues, authors of the guidelines.
Preventive Services Inequities in Adults With Pediatric-Onset Disability
Among adults with cerebral palsy and spina bifida (CP/SB), the use of preventive services was low, particularly along racial lines, according to a study published in the Annals of Family Medicine. Lauren H. Groskaufmanis, MD, MPH,. and colleagues compared White/Black and White/ Hispanic inequities in the use of preventive services....
Rationing in More than 16% of Insulin Users
More than 16% of insulin users report insulin rationing in the past year, according to a research letter published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adam Gaffney, MD, MPH, and colleagues examined the prevalence and correlates of insulin rationing using data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey. The prevalence of rationing was.
Social Isolation & Memory Loss Linked in Older Adults
A strong link between memory loss and social isolation in older adults indicates a need to create interventions to reduce isolation and to evaluate its effects on potential memory loss, according to a study published in The Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine. David M. Mosen, PhD, MPH, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional, observational study of 46,240 Medicare recipients aged 65and older who completed a health questionnaire. The.
CONFERENCE IDWeek 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
New research was presented at IDWeek 2022, the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medicine Association, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists, from October 19-23. The features below highlight some of the studies presented during the conference.
Gemcitabine Plus Adavosertib or Placebo for Platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer
A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial compared gemcitabine in combination with the WEE1 inhibitor adavosertib or placebo in patients with platinum-resistant or refractory high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC). The adavosertib/gemcitabine arm demonstrated superior progression-free and overall survival. The PRO-CTCAE assessment was included as an exploratory objective of the study to collect self-reported frequency, severity, and/or interference of symptomatic adverse events (syAEs).
Evaluating Pancreatic Volume Effects on Mortality in Acute Pancreatitis Patients
With the aid of computer-generated 3D imaging, researchers for a study sought to determine whether there was a difference in pancreatic volume between those who survived acute pancreatitis and those who did not. Between January 2015 and December 2020, the single-center retrospective observational cohort study was carried out. Using codes...
Effect of Upper Instrumented Vertebra (UIV) Orientation on Proximal Junctional Kyphosis
The purpose of this study was to assess the relationship between proximal junctional kyphosis (PJK) and upper instrumented vertebra (UIV) orientation, taking into account the fused spinopelvic angle (FSPA). Postoperative PJK is a difficult complication after adult spinal deformity ASD surgery. There has been research suggesting that UIV orientation is a risk factor for PJK, however the link between the 2 is not conclusive because UIV orientation can shift depending on the individual’s physical location. Therefore, researchers looked into how PJK is related to the FSPA, an unique metric for the link between UIV and pelvis that is position-independent.
Evaluation of Pulsed-dye and Fractional Nonablative Lasers for Surgical Scars Treatment
The purpose of this study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pulsed-dye laser (PDL) and near-infrared light (NAFL) in treating surgical scars. Healing via time alone has not been compared to PDL or NAFL. Therefore, an urban academic medical center conducted a randomized, controlled, single-blind clinical trial. Adults in good health who had had primary closure of an incision in the skin were randomly assigned to receive either 3 sessions of combination PDL and NAFL every 2-8 weeks or no therapy at all. Both the Patient and Observer Scar Assessment Scale and the Scar Cosmesis Assessment and Rating were performed by both participants and blinded physicians at both the baseline and 36-week follow-up visits.
Intraoperative Decision-Making and Infusion-Specific Complications: A Surgical Toolkit
Treatment of colorectal liver metastases and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with hepatic artery infusion (HAI) is a liver-directed therapy that uses the hepatic arterial system to deliver high-dose chemotherapy directly to the liver. The global adoption of HAI is gaining momentum. This overview explains how to go about implanting an HAI pump, with special attention paid to the typical technical snags and the ways in which they might be avoided.
