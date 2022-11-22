Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Racial & Ethnic Disparities in Flu Vaccination & Hospitalization
Racial and ethnic disparities in US influenza hospital rates and influenza vaccination coverage persist, according to research published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Michael Jhung, MD, and colleagues examined influenza hospitalization and vaccination rates by race and ethnicity from the 2009-2010 through the 2021-2022 influenza seasons. The age-adjusted influenza hospitalization rates were higher among non-Hispanic Black (Black), American Indian or Alaska Native (AI/AN), and Hispanic adults compared with White adults from 2009-2010 through 2021- 2022 (rate ratios, 1.8, 1.3, and 1.2, respectively). Influenza vaccination coverage was lower among.
physiciansweekly.com
Obesity Prevalence Varies Among Asian-American Subgroups
There is considerable heterogeneity in the prevalence of obesity among different Asian-American subgroups in the United States, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Nilay S. Shah, MD, MPH, and colleagues quantified the prevalence of obesity in Asian-American subgroups among US adults in a cross-sectional. study conducted...
physiciansweekly.com
Preventive Services Inequities in Adults With Pediatric-Onset Disability
Among adults with cerebral palsy and spina bifida (CP/SB), the use of preventive services was low, particularly along racial lines, according to a study published in the Annals of Family Medicine. Lauren H. Groskaufmanis, MD, MPH,. and colleagues compared White/Black and White/ Hispanic inequities in the use of preventive services....
physiciansweekly.com
Inability to Access Training Hinders Expanded Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound
“There’s been an explosion of interest in the use of point-of-ultrasound,” Nilam J. Soni, MD, MS, SFHM, FACP, explains. “It doesn’t take a lot to convince physicians that there’s a need for better technology at the bedside, and point-of-care ultrasound provides that. The question, then, is: We’ve established that this is a better way to provide care, and the technology is available, but why isn’t everyone using it?”
physiciansweekly.com
Analyzing Incidence of Self-Harm Ingestions in Young Adults & Adolescents at Tertiary Care Center
In the United States, efforts to commit self-harm have become more commonplace recently. It was especially alarming that the population of adolescents and young adults saw a rise in the practice of self-harm. Risk factors and drugs used for self-harm must be made clear in order to guide attempts to combat this trend.
physiciansweekly.com
The Informal Caregiver Burden Assessment Questionnaire (QASCI) among COPD Patients’ Caregivers
Losing freedom in everyday activities as a result of COPD frequently increases reliance on informal caregivers and increases the strain of caregiving. Numerous tools have been employed to estimate the burden of caring in COPD, but their measuring capabilities in this group have received less attention. For a study, researchers evaluated the informal carers of patients with COPD for construct validity and reliability of the Informal Caregiver Burden Assessment Questionnaire (QASCI).
Comments / 0