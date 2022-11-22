ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Authority

How to tell if your phone has been cloned

With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
itsecuritywire.com

Microsoft Warns of a Cybercriminal Gang Distributing Royal Ransomware and Other Malware

Microsoft warns that a threat actor identified as DEV-0569, which is well-known for disseminating various malicious payloads, was recently seen updating its delivery techniques. For the dissemination of malware, DEV-0569 has relied on malicious ads (malvertising), blog comments, phoney forum pages, and phishing links. However, over the past few months,...
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
TechRadar

Samsung phones are being targeted by some seriously shady zero-days

Three Samsung smartphone (opens in new tab) models have been found carrying vulnerabilities that were allegedly abused by a commercial surveillance vendor to spy on people and probably steal their sensitive data. Researchers from Google's Project Zero security team said that the Samsung S10, A50, and A51 models were affected,...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Russia stole the passwords of 50 million users

For the past seven to eight months, we have been constantly reading or listening to Russia’s negative involvement in cybersecurity. Now, the latest that has been published by Group-IB claims Moscow’s involvement in the password stealing of over 50 million users. Yes, according to a report compiled after...
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
HackerNoon

How To Hack a Facebook Account

Hacking a Facebook account is surprisingly easy. All you need is a basic understanding of computer networks and some hacking skills. With these, you can easily gain access to someone's Facebook account and start snooping around. If you're interested in hacking a Facebook account, there are two primary methods you can use.
shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
CNET

Your Home Security Cameras Can Be Hacked. Here's How to Prevent It

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Installing an internet-connected security camera in your house won't necessarily bring a wave of hackers to your Wi-Fi network -- but it also has happened before. For...
Digital Trends

Hackers sink to new low by stealing Discord accounts in ransomware attacks

As if ransomware wasn’t terrifying enough already, hackers are now trying to hold your Discord account hostage, as well as your files. Thankfully, you can grab your Discord back if you act quickly enough. This new ransomware campaign was recently discovered by leading cybersecurity firm Cyble, and it’s a...
shefinds

Security Experts Say These Bad Browsing Habits Are Putting Your Personal Data At Risk

Think browsing the internet is just an innocent pastime that should require zero thought or security measures?. That’s not exactly the truth. You could be making browsing mistakes and getting into bad browsing habits that have an impact on your personal data and security. Tech Security Expert John Earle, president of Protocol 86, says these are the bad browsing habits that are putting your personal data at risk.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Twitter data breach leaking phone numbers and email ID were seriously concerning

A Cyber Attack that took place on Twitter is now being considered more serious than what was reported in the 3Q of this year. Going by the details, a hacker reported in July this year that he/she has access to data related to 5 million accounts of Twitter users and includes phone numbers and email ids.
