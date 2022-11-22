Two-thirds (66%) of people would rather go without a Christmas present this year if the gift-giver is worried about money, a survey has found.Just over a fifth (21%) said they would encourage people to buy a cheaper gift, research by credit provider Vanquis said.More than seven in 10 (72%) women surveyed said they would rather go without a Christmas present this year if they know the person giving it to them is worried about money, as would six in 10 (60%) men.Nearly half (47%) of people surveyed said they are concerned about how their family will afford Christmas and nearly...

1 DAY AGO