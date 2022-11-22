Read full article on original website
Modern Endometrial Cancer Recurrence: When, Where, and How?
The purpose of this study is to investigate women who have had a second diagnosis of endometrial cancer and assess any trends in the disease’s presentation or diagnosis. A look back at women who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer between 2014 and 2020. The recurrence rates of diseases were analyzed. The presentation at the time of recurrence was the primary focus of the medical record review. A χ2, Fisher’s exact test, t-test, and Wilcoxon test were used to analyze the connections between variables. Survival was calculated using the Kaplan-Meier product limit method.
T2D Linked With Higher Burden of Anxiety & Mood Disorders
Patients with early-onset T2D (diagnosed before age 45) experience increased burdens of mood, anxiety, and stress-related disorders, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. Furthermore, shared familial liability may exacerbate their co-occurrence. Shengxin Liu and colleagues conducted a population-based cohort study of full siblings, half-siblings, and cousins (N=3,061,192), examining data on diagnoses of T2D and anxiety, mood, and stress-related disorders. To assess the phenotypic link and familial coaggregation between T2D and psychiatric disorders, they used logistic and Cox regression models. To measure the relative contributions of genetic and environmental factors to the link, quantitative genetic modeling was performed in full and maternal half-sibling pairs. Of the total cohort, 7,896 (0.3%) were diagnosed with early onset T2D. These patients had higher risks for.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy May Ease Food Allergy Related Anxiety
Cognitive behavioral therapy may reduce food allergy-related anxiety (FAA) for both children and parents, according to a study published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Katherine K. Dahlsgaard, PhD, and colleagues examined the feasibility, acceptability, and proof-of-concept of Food Allergy Bravery (FAB), a brief, novel, manualized cognitive behavioral-based intervention for anxiety in a clinical sample of children with FAA. The analysis included children (aged 8-12) participating in a course delivered in a group format. All families who were offered treatment completed the full course of FAB, attended at least five of six active treatment sessions, and rated the intervention as highly satisfactory. At post-treatment, all children were rated as very much improved or much.
Neurocognitive Impairment Tied to Peritoneal Dialysis
Patients receiving peritoneal dialysis have greater rates of neurocognitive impairment than the general population, according to results published in Nephrology. Investigators conducted a cross-sectional cohort study of 149 patients receiving peritoneal dialysis at a single center between 2016 and 2020. Neurocognitive screening was conducted with Addenbrooke’s Cognitive Examination Revised (ACE-R) with incorporated Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE). Patients on peritoneal dialysis did worse on ACE-R screening compared with the general population, with discrepancies observed for all cognitive domains. Among patients without cerebrovascular disease, attention and language domains were comparable to the general population. The MMSE identified cognitive impairment in 2% of patients, significantly fewer than the ACE-R (32%). Age, gender, diabetes status, and depression were associated with decreased neurocognitive screening performance (P<0.05). Being on dialysis for more than 12 months conferred poorer cognitive performance, while residual renal function was protective. “Patients on [peritoneal dialysis] have higher prevalence of [neurocognitive impairment] than the general population, primarily with impairments in memory, fluency, and visuospatial reasoning,” the researchers wrote.
Shorter antibiotic course non-inferior to longer course for pediatric community-acquired pneumonia
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, shorter courses of antibiotics were non-inferior in terms of treatment failure and treatment relapse compared to longer courses of antibiotics in pediatric community acquired pneumonia. 2. Shorter courses of antibiotics for community acquired pneumonia were associated with lower risks of non-serious adverse events...
Obesity Linked to Risk for Complex Multimorbidity
Obesity is a shared risk factor for many common diseases, explains Mika Kivimäki, PhD. “Obesity has been linked to increased risk for numerous diseases,” Dr. Kivimäki says. “We wanted to know whether these diseases are distributed across all people with obesity, or whether they cluster in smaller groups of individuals with obesity-related multimorbidity.” Multimorbidity, he adds, is defined as the presence of two or more diseases.
New Evidence-Based Recommendations for Patients With Diabetes Mellitus
COVID-19 vaccination, the use of nutritional supplements, telehealth, and both male and female infertility are some of the topics addressed by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) in its updated guideline for the care and management of people with or at risk for diabetes mellitus (DM). The guideline, which was last updated in 2014, features 170 evidence-based clinical practice recommendations for DM at every stage, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, according to Susan L. Samson, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACE, and colleagues, authors of the guidelines.
Preventive Services Inequities in Adults With Pediatric-Onset Disability
Among adults with cerebral palsy and spina bifida (CP/SB), the use of preventive services was low, particularly along racial lines, according to a study published in the Annals of Family Medicine. Lauren H. Groskaufmanis, MD, MPH,. and colleagues compared White/Black and White/ Hispanic inequities in the use of preventive services....
Mild Eczema in First Grade Likely to Resolve by Sixth Grade
The severity of children’s AD in first grade may predict its persistence in sixth grade, according to a study published in the Journal of Dermatology. Akio Tanaka, MD, PhD, and colleagues examined primary school children during a 10-year period to determine the prevalence of skin diseases. AD (12.3%) was the most common disease among first graders, followed by eczema other than AD (9.7%), molluscum contagiosum (1.9%), and verruca vulgaris (1.1%). Acne vulgaris was most common among sixth graders (9.6%), followed by AD (8.9%), eczema other than AD (6.7%), and verruca vulgaris (3.1%). Over time, the prevalence of AD remained stable among first graders and increased slightly among sixth graders. Among the 87 children who had AD in first grade, more than half (58.6%), particularly those with mild severity, were in remission in sixth grade. AD was diagnosed for the first time in 30 sixth graders (4.5%). Severity of AD symptoms in first grade increased the likelihood of a child still having AD in sixth grade.
Rationing in More than 16% of Insulin Users
More than 16% of insulin users report insulin rationing in the past year, according to a research letter published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adam Gaffney, MD, MPH, and colleagues examined the prevalence and correlates of insulin rationing using data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey. The prevalence of rationing was.
An Informatics Analysis of Glaucoma Surgery Outcomes Using EHRs
A higher failure rate is seen with tube shunt implantation than with trabeculectomy, according to data extracted from electronic health records using an automated pipeline. Researchers wanted to assess glaucoma surgery outcomes over the long term by using an automated process to obtain results from electronic health data. The research was conducted in retrospect at a single research institution. EHR procedure codes were used to identify patients with a trabeculectomy, Ex-PRESS shunt, Baerveldt tube shunt, or an Ahmed tube shunt inserted between 2009 and 2018. Using a natural language processing pipeline that has been previously verified, investigators were able to extract patient characteristics from both structured and unstructured fields.
Comparing Apixaban with Enoxaparin for Post-Surgical Extended-Duration VTEs Prophylaxis
After abdominal or pelvic oncological surgery, a significant source of postoperative morbidity is venous thromboembolic events (VTEs). The use of enoxaparin, a subcutaneously injected low molecular weight heparin, for extended-duration VTE prophylaxis (EP) but has been linked to non-compliance. There is a lack of prospective research on the use of newer direct oral anticoagulants in the post-discharge scenario of urologic oncology. The primary objective of this research was to determine whether or if apixaban is equivalent to enoxaparin for EP, and the secondary goal was to increase EP adherence after abdominopelvic oncologic surgery.
Early-Age Moisture Damage Exposure Tied to Wheezing
Residential moisture damage or mold exposure in younger children was linked with persistent wheezing phenotype in later childhood, according to a study published in Pediatric Allergy and Immunology. Christina Tischer, PhD, and. colleagues led a study in which civil engineers conducted building inspections in children’s homes (N=344) during their first...
Baseline Body Weight Impacts Weight Loss Strategy Success
The impact of weight loss strategies on weight change and diabetes risk may vary by baseline body weight, according to a study published in PLOS Medicine. Qi Sun, PhD, and colleagues examined associations of weight loss strategies with weight change and type 2 diabetes (T2D) risk among health professionals. The analysis included 93,110 participants aged 24-60 (11.6% men) in the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS), NHSII, and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study who were free of T2D, cardiovascular disease, and cancer at baseline. The associations of weight loss strategy with weight change and T2D risk significantly differed by baseline body weight. Among individuals with obesity, several weight loss strategies were associated with less weight gain, with exercise being effective for reducing T2D risk as well. Among patients with overweight, a pattern was less clear, with weight change declining with.
Inability to Access Training Hinders Expanded Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound
“There’s been an explosion of interest in the use of point-of-ultrasound,” Nilam J. Soni, MD, MS, SFHM, FACP, explains. “It doesn’t take a lot to convince physicians that there’s a need for better technology at the bedside, and point-of-care ultrasound provides that. The question, then, is: We’ve established that this is a better way to provide care, and the technology is available, but why isn’t everyone using it?”
AD Severity & Symptom Management Linked to Disease Burden
In 2019, five patients advocate organizations collaborated with the FDA to conduct an external, patient-focused drug development meeting on atopic dermatitis (AD) called More Than Skin Deep, according to Wendy Smith Begolka, MBS. “The meeting provided critical awareness and a deeper understanding of the overall patient experience and the significant burden of AD for patients and their families,” she says, “in addition to identifying unmet therapeutic and care needs. While there is growing awareness of the seriousness of AD and the unmet needs of affected individuals,
Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery Patients Undergoing Low-Pressure Vs. Standard-Pressure Pneumoperitoneum
Examining the impact of intra-abdominal pressure on post-op recovery and innate cytokine production following laparoscopic colorectal surgery as part of the enhanced recovery after surgery initiative was the purpose of this study. Low-pressure pneumoperitoneum, made possible by profound neuromuscular blockade (NMB), is increasingly supported by data for its safety and benefits. However, the connection between surgical damage, postoperative immunological dysfunction, and infectious complications is poorly understood. Treatment of 178 patients with pneumoperitoneum at either standard pressure (12 mm Hg) with moderate NMB (train-of-4 1-2) or low pressure (8 mm Hg) aided by deep NMB was randomized and controlled (posttetanic count 1–2).
The Utility of Tc-MEP Alerts in Cervical Spine Surgery Differs Depending on Preoperative Motor Status
For a study, researchers aimed to examine transcranial motor-evoked potentials’ (Tc-MEP) validity in cervical spine surgery and to discover characteristics linked with Tc-MEP warnings’ positive predictive value. Tc-MEP has a high sensitivity and specificity for identifying motor paralysis; however, it can also produce false-positive results. Investigators evaluated patient demographics, spinal problem kinds, preoperative motor state, surgical variables, and Tc-MEP alert types in 2476 cervical spine surgeries. To trigger the Tc-MEP warning system, the amplitude must drop by more than 70% relative to the reference waveform.
Mixed-methods Study on eSAC Use and Acceptability in Stage IV Ovarian Cancer
This study aimed to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of a web-based patient reported outcome (PRO) program for persons with advanced ovarian cancer using electronic self-assessment and care (eSAC). Patients were asked to fill out symptom/quality of life questions via email reminders before each clinic appointment, and they were all recruited from the same ambulatory care facility. In addition, the Acceptability E-Scale Score (AES) was used to evaluate the level of satisfaction felt by study participants.
Gemcitabine Plus Adavosertib or Placebo for Platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer
A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial compared gemcitabine in combination with the WEE1 inhibitor adavosertib or placebo in patients with platinum-resistant or refractory high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC). The adavosertib/gemcitabine arm demonstrated superior progression-free and overall survival. The PRO-CTCAE assessment was included as an exploratory objective of the study to collect self-reported frequency, severity, and/or interference of symptomatic adverse events (syAEs).
