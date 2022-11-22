Racial and ethnic disparities in US influenza hospital rates and influenza vaccination coverage persist, according to research published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Michael Jhung, MD, and colleagues examined influenza hospitalization and vaccination rates by race and ethnicity from the 2009-2010 through the 2021-2022 influenza seasons. The age-adjusted influenza hospitalization rates were higher among non-Hispanic Black (Black), American Indian or Alaska Native (AI/AN), and Hispanic adults compared with White adults from 2009-2010 through 2021- 2022 (rate ratios, 1.8, 1.3, and 1.2, respectively). Influenza vaccination coverage was lower among.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO