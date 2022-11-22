ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racing News

NASCAR drivers invade 2022 Snowball Derby entry list

The entry list continues to grow for the famed super late model event at 5 Flags Speedway. Five Flags Speedway a half-mile asphalt oval in Pensacola, Florida. Every year, the track hosts arguably the biggest asphalt late model event of the season, the Snowball Derby. View the 2022 Snowball Derby...
PENSACOLA, FL
NASCAR to Ring in the New Year with 2023 Rose Parade Float

NASCAR will be ringing in the new year in a new way, as race fans watching the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda on January 2 might do a double take when it comes to at least one particular float. NASCAR has entered a float that will kick off its...
Logan Clark to Run Throwback Paint Scheme at the Thanksgiving Classic Honoring W.G.Speeks’ 80th Year in Business

Logan Clark announced today that he will be honoring W.G.Speeks’ 80th year in business in 2023 with a paint scheme created to resemble the company’s oil trucks from 70+ years ago. The paint scheme is set to debut at the 2022 Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park. Clark will be racing for $50,000 in the 250 lap Thanksgiving Classic driving the No. 15 W.G.Speeks and Carolina Family Pool & Patio late model stock car prepared by crew chief Austin Thaxton and R&S Race Cars.
RICHMOND, VA
Brody Roa Wraps up the 2022 Campaign in the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura

Southern California racing veteran Brody Roa will close out another successful season tonight and Saturday, November 25th and 26th, in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series at the 81st running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway. The veteran driver will be back behind the wheel of Jayson May’s gorgeous #8M sprint car that has already carried him to a pair of victories in 2022.
VENTURA, CA
