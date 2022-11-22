Read full article on original website
When Will NASCAR’s Aging Team Owners Finally Retire — And Who’s Most Likely To Replace Them?
No one, not even an owner, can stick around forever. What does the future hold for the 5 men at the helm of some of NASCAR's biggest teams? The post When Will NASCAR’s Aging Team Owners Finally Retire — And Who’s Most Likely To Replace Them? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 NASCAR Drivers Who’ll Be in the Hot Seat in 2023 and What They Must Do to Keep Their Ride
Let’s take a look at what Harrison Burton, Alex Bowman, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. must do next season to shore up their plans for 2024 and beyond. The post 3 NASCAR Drivers Who’ll Be in the Hot Seat in 2023 and What They Must Do to Keep Their Ride appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: IndyCar legend close to big Daytona 500 debut
Helio Castroneves, 4-time Indy 500 winner, is nearing a deal to make his NASCAR debut at the 2023 Daytona 500. Which teams are in the running for Castroneves?
NASCAR drivers invade 2022 Snowball Derby entry list
The entry list continues to grow for the famed super late model event at 5 Flags Speedway. Five Flags Speedway a half-mile asphalt oval in Pensacola, Florida. Every year, the track hosts arguably the biggest asphalt late model event of the season, the Snowball Derby. View the 2022 Snowball Derby...
Why Cole Custer Will Actually Benefit From His Demotion to the Xfinity Series
There's a bit of a silver lining for Cole Custer in his demotion from the NASCAR Cup Series to the Xfinity Series. The post Why Cole Custer Will Actually Benefit From His Demotion to the Xfinity Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A Hall of Fame Crew Chief Reduced Dale Earnhardt to Silence as He Battled Mark Martin for a Championship
Kirk Shelmerdine is going into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January. One of his former crew members shared a humorous story about how Shelmerdine handled Dale Earnhardt. The post A Hall of Fame Crew Chief Reduced Dale Earnhardt to Silence as He Battled Mark Martin for a Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kaulig Racing Has a Serious Problem on Its Hands
With A.J. Allmendinger moving to the Cup Series next year, Kaulig Racing's Xfinity Series program is in trouble. The post Kaulig Racing Has a Serious Problem on Its Hands appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR to Ring in the New Year with 2023 Rose Parade Float
NASCAR will be ringing in the new year in a new way, as race fans watching the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda on January 2 might do a double take when it comes to at least one particular float. NASCAR has entered a float that will kick off its...
Joey Logano Must Overcome an Odd Obstacle (Literally) to Repeat as NASCAR Cup Series Champ in 2023
Joey Logano has never been to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 two years in a row. The post Joey Logano Must Overcome an Odd Obstacle (Literally) to Repeat as NASCAR Cup Series Champ in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
An extraordinary season for EuroNASCAR: 150,000 fans at the tracks, a record-breaking audience watching live!
The eleventh NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season in 2022 generated some incredible statistics and figures, cementing the series’ position as one of the most popular and beloved in Europe. From at-track attendance to broadcast consumption and social media engagement, EuroNASCAR broke record after record. The fans have always been...
2022 Cup Series Season in Review: Kaulig Racing
Kaulig Racing produced a respectable first season in the Cup Series and will face increased expectations in 2023. The post 2022 Cup Series Season in Review: Kaulig Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
On This Day In 2001, NASCAR Ran Its First – And Only – Thanksgiving Weekend Race After Postponing New Hampshire Race Due To 9/11
NASCAR drivers don’t get a lot of time off during the year. The Cup Series season starts in early February with the Clash, and doesn’t wrap up until early-to-mid November. And in between is a 36-race stretch (plus two exhibition races) packed into about 40 weeks. But Thanksgiving...
Logan Clark to Run Throwback Paint Scheme at the Thanksgiving Classic Honoring W.G.Speeks’ 80th Year in Business
Logan Clark announced today that he will be honoring W.G.Speeks’ 80th year in business in 2023 with a paint scheme created to resemble the company’s oil trucks from 70+ years ago. The paint scheme is set to debut at the 2022 Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park. Clark will be racing for $50,000 in the 250 lap Thanksgiving Classic driving the No. 15 W.G.Speeks and Carolina Family Pool & Patio late model stock car prepared by crew chief Austin Thaxton and R&S Race Cars.
Brody Roa Wraps up the 2022 Campaign in the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura
Southern California racing veteran Brody Roa will close out another successful season tonight and Saturday, November 25th and 26th, in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series at the 81st running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway. The veteran driver will be back behind the wheel of Jayson May’s gorgeous #8M sprint car that has already carried him to a pair of victories in 2022.
