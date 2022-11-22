Read full article on original website
Modern Endometrial Cancer Recurrence: When, Where, and How?
The purpose of this study is to investigate women who have had a second diagnosis of endometrial cancer and assess any trends in the disease’s presentation or diagnosis. A look back at women who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer between 2014 and 2020. The recurrence rates of diseases were analyzed. The presentation at the time of recurrence was the primary focus of the medical record review. A χ2, Fisher’s exact test, t-test, and Wilcoxon test were used to analyze the connections between variables. Survival was calculated using the Kaplan-Meier product limit method.
VAD & Transplant Lower for Black Patients With High-Risk HF
Among patients with HF with high-risk features, there is less utilization of ventricular assist devices (VADs) and. transplant among Black patients, with no increase in mortality, according to a study published in Circulation: Heart. Failure. Thomas M. Cascino, MD, and colleagues conducted an observational cohort study of ambulatory patients with...
Guideline Developed for Diagnosis, Management of Aortic Disease
In a 2022 guideline issued by the ACC and AHA and published in Circulation, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of aortic disease, focusing on the importance of a multidisciplinary aortic team. Eric M. Isselbacher, MD, and colleagues conducted a comprehensive literature search to develop recommendations on diagnosis, genetic evaluation and family screening, medical therapy, endovascular and surgical treatment, and long-term surveillance of patients with aortic disease. They note that multidisciplinary aortic team care should be considered in determining the appropriate timing of intervention. To determine the optimal medical, endovascular, and open surgical therapies, shared decision making involving the patient and multidisciplinary team is encouraged. Shared decision making is especially important for patients with aortic disease who are contemplating pregnancy.
Shorter antibiotic course non-inferior to longer course for pediatric community-acquired pneumonia
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, shorter courses of antibiotics were non-inferior in terms of treatment failure and treatment relapse compared to longer courses of antibiotics in pediatric community acquired pneumonia. 2. Shorter courses of antibiotics for community acquired pneumonia were associated with lower risks of non-serious adverse events...
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy May Ease Food Allergy Related Anxiety
Cognitive behavioral therapy may reduce food allergy-related anxiety (FAA) for both children and parents, according to a study published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Katherine K. Dahlsgaard, PhD, and colleagues examined the feasibility, acceptability, and proof-of-concept of Food Allergy Bravery (FAB), a brief, novel, manualized cognitive behavioral-based intervention for anxiety in a clinical sample of children with FAA. The analysis included children (aged 8-12) participating in a course delivered in a group format. All families who were offered treatment completed the full course of FAB, attended at least five of six active treatment sessions, and rated the intervention as highly satisfactory. At post-treatment, all children were rated as very much improved or much.
T2D Linked With Higher Burden of Anxiety & Mood Disorders
Patients with early-onset T2D (diagnosed before age 45) experience increased burdens of mood, anxiety, and stress-related disorders, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. Furthermore, shared familial liability may exacerbate their co-occurrence. Shengxin Liu and colleagues conducted a population-based cohort study of full siblings, half-siblings, and cousins (N=3,061,192), examining data on diagnoses of T2D and anxiety, mood, and stress-related disorders. To assess the phenotypic link and familial coaggregation between T2D and psychiatric disorders, they used logistic and Cox regression models. To measure the relative contributions of genetic and environmental factors to the link, quantitative genetic modeling was performed in full and maternal half-sibling pairs. Of the total cohort, 7,896 (0.3%) were diagnosed with early onset T2D. These patients had higher risks for.
Preventive Services Inequities in Adults With Pediatric-Onset Disability
Among adults with cerebral palsy and spina bifida (CP/SB), the use of preventive services was low, particularly along racial lines, according to a study published in the Annals of Family Medicine. Lauren H. Groskaufmanis, MD, MPH,. and colleagues compared White/Black and White/ Hispanic inequities in the use of preventive services....
Ibrutinib Improves Survival in CNS Relapse of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
N patients with central nervous system (CNS) relapse of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ibrutinib was linked with superior survival compared with blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating chemotherapy, according to a study published in Blood. Chiara Rusconi, MD, and colleagues conducted a multicenter retrospective study to explore the. outcomes, including overall survival (OS),...
Social Isolation & Memory Loss Linked in Older Adults
A strong link between memory loss and social isolation in older adults indicates a need to create interventions to reduce isolation and to evaluate its effects on potential memory loss, according to a study published in The Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine. David M. Mosen, PhD, MPH, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional, observational study of 46,240 Medicare recipients aged 65and older who completed a health questionnaire. The.
Obesity Linked to Risk for Complex Multimorbidity
Obesity is a shared risk factor for many common diseases, explains Mika Kivimäki, PhD. “Obesity has been linked to increased risk for numerous diseases,” Dr. Kivimäki says. “We wanted to know whether these diseases are distributed across all people with obesity, or whether they cluster in smaller groups of individuals with obesity-related multimorbidity.” Multimorbidity, he adds, is defined as the presence of two or more diseases.
Racial & Ethnic Disparities in Flu Vaccination & Hospitalization
Racial and ethnic disparities in US influenza hospital rates and influenza vaccination coverage persist, according to research published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Michael Jhung, MD, and colleagues examined influenza hospitalization and vaccination rates by race and ethnicity from the 2009-2010 through the 2021-2022 influenza seasons. The age-adjusted influenza hospitalization rates were higher among non-Hispanic Black (Black), American Indian or Alaska Native (AI/AN), and Hispanic adults compared with White adults from 2009-2010 through 2021- 2022 (rate ratios, 1.8, 1.3, and 1.2, respectively). Influenza vaccination coverage was lower among.
Neurocognitive Impairment Tied to Peritoneal Dialysis
Patients receiving peritoneal dialysis have greater rates of neurocognitive impairment than the general population, according to results published in Nephrology. Investigators conducted a cross-sectional cohort study of 149 patients receiving peritoneal dialysis at a single center between 2016 and 2020. Neurocognitive screening was conducted with Addenbrooke’s Cognitive Examination Revised (ACE-R) with incorporated Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE). Patients on peritoneal dialysis did worse on ACE-R screening compared with the general population, with discrepancies observed for all cognitive domains. Among patients without cerebrovascular disease, attention and language domains were comparable to the general population. The MMSE identified cognitive impairment in 2% of patients, significantly fewer than the ACE-R (32%). Age, gender, diabetes status, and depression were associated with decreased neurocognitive screening performance (P<0.05). Being on dialysis for more than 12 months conferred poorer cognitive performance, while residual renal function was protective. “Patients on [peritoneal dialysis] have higher prevalence of [neurocognitive impairment] than the general population, primarily with impairments in memory, fluency, and visuospatial reasoning,” the researchers wrote.
Rationing in More than 16% of Insulin Users
More than 16% of insulin users report insulin rationing in the past year, according to a research letter published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adam Gaffney, MD, MPH, and colleagues examined the prevalence and correlates of insulin rationing using data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey. The prevalence of rationing was.
AD Severity & Symptom Management Linked to Disease Burden
In 2019, five patients advocate organizations collaborated with the FDA to conduct an external, patient-focused drug development meeting on atopic dermatitis (AD) called More Than Skin Deep, according to Wendy Smith Begolka, MBS. “The meeting provided critical awareness and a deeper understanding of the overall patient experience and the significant burden of AD for patients and their families,” she says, “in addition to identifying unmet therapeutic and care needs. While there is growing awareness of the seriousness of AD and the unmet needs of affected individuals,
Inability to Access Training Hinders Expanded Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound
“There’s been an explosion of interest in the use of point-of-ultrasound,” Nilam J. Soni, MD, MS, SFHM, FACP, explains. “It doesn’t take a lot to convince physicians that there’s a need for better technology at the bedside, and point-of-care ultrasound provides that. The question, then, is: We’ve established that this is a better way to provide care, and the technology is available, but why isn’t everyone using it?”
Evaluating Pancreatic Volume Effects on Mortality in Acute Pancreatitis Patients
With the aid of computer-generated 3D imaging, researchers for a study sought to determine whether there was a difference in pancreatic volume between those who survived acute pancreatitis and those who did not. Between January 2015 and December 2020, the single-center retrospective observational cohort study was carried out. Using codes...
Gemcitabine Plus Adavosertib or Placebo for Platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer
A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial compared gemcitabine in combination with the WEE1 inhibitor adavosertib or placebo in patients with platinum-resistant or refractory high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC). The adavosertib/gemcitabine arm demonstrated superior progression-free and overall survival. The PRO-CTCAE assessment was included as an exploratory objective of the study to collect self-reported frequency, severity, and/or interference of symptomatic adverse events (syAEs).
Total Laryngectomy Associated With Negative QOL
Olfactory dysfunction following total laryngectomy decreased QOL for patients, especially among individuals who reported smoking. Total laryngectomy (TL) is associated with olfactory dysfunction, which can lead to a reduction in olfactory-specific QOL, an effect patients need to be made aware of in preoperative counseling, according to a study published by Marianne Abouyared, MD, and colleagues in the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
Comparing Apixaban with Enoxaparin for Post-Surgical Extended-Duration VTEs Prophylaxis
After abdominal or pelvic oncological surgery, a significant source of postoperative morbidity is venous thromboembolic events (VTEs). The use of enoxaparin, a subcutaneously injected low molecular weight heparin, for extended-duration VTE prophylaxis (EP) but has been linked to non-compliance. There is a lack of prospective research on the use of newer direct oral anticoagulants in the post-discharge scenario of urologic oncology. The primary objective of this research was to determine whether or if apixaban is equivalent to enoxaparin for EP, and the secondary goal was to increase EP adherence after abdominopelvic oncologic surgery.
Reclassification of Malignancy Risk with Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier after Nondiagnostic Bronchoscopy
It is typically nondiagnostic to take a bronchoscopy sample of pulmonary lesions that may be lung cancer. It had been demonstrated that an appropriate reclassification of the risk of malignancy (ROM) based on pre-procedure risk might be achieved using a genomic sequencing classifier using bronchial brushings collected at the time of the bronchoscopy. For a study, researchers sought to quantify how frequently the classifier reclassifies risk in routine clinical practice and to simulate the potential therapeutic value of such reclassification.
