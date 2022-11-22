Patients receiving peritoneal dialysis have greater rates of neurocognitive impairment than the general population, according to results published in Nephrology. Investigators conducted a cross-sectional cohort study of 149 patients receiving peritoneal dialysis at a single center between 2016 and 2020. Neurocognitive screening was conducted with Addenbrooke’s Cognitive Examination Revised (ACE-R) with incorporated Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE). Patients on peritoneal dialysis did worse on ACE-R screening compared with the general population, with discrepancies observed for all cognitive domains. Among patients without cerebrovascular disease, attention and language domains were comparable to the general population. The MMSE identified cognitive impairment in 2% of patients, significantly fewer than the ACE-R (32%). Age, gender, diabetes status, and depression were associated with decreased neurocognitive screening performance (P<0.05). Being on dialysis for more than 12 months conferred poorer cognitive performance, while residual renal function was protective. “Patients on [peritoneal dialysis] have higher prevalence of [neurocognitive impairment] than the general population, primarily with impairments in memory, fluency, and visuospatial reasoning,” the researchers wrote.

