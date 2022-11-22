Read full article on original website
Modern Endometrial Cancer Recurrence: When, Where, and How?
The purpose of this study is to investigate women who have had a second diagnosis of endometrial cancer and assess any trends in the disease’s presentation or diagnosis. A look back at women who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer between 2014 and 2020. The recurrence rates of diseases were analyzed. The presentation at the time of recurrence was the primary focus of the medical record review. A χ2, Fisher’s exact test, t-test, and Wilcoxon test were used to analyze the connections between variables. Survival was calculated using the Kaplan-Meier product limit method.
New Evidence-Based Recommendations for Patients With Diabetes Mellitus
COVID-19 vaccination, the use of nutritional supplements, telehealth, and both male and female infertility are some of the topics addressed by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) in its updated guideline for the care and management of people with or at risk for diabetes mellitus (DM). The guideline, which was last updated in 2014, features 170 evidence-based clinical practice recommendations for DM at every stage, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, according to Susan L. Samson, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACE, and colleagues, authors of the guidelines.
Neurocognitive Impairment Tied to Peritoneal Dialysis
Patients receiving peritoneal dialysis have greater rates of neurocognitive impairment than the general population, according to results published in Nephrology. Investigators conducted a cross-sectional cohort study of 149 patients receiving peritoneal dialysis at a single center between 2016 and 2020. Neurocognitive screening was conducted with Addenbrooke’s Cognitive Examination Revised (ACE-R) with incorporated Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE). Patients on peritoneal dialysis did worse on ACE-R screening compared with the general population, with discrepancies observed for all cognitive domains. Among patients without cerebrovascular disease, attention and language domains were comparable to the general population. The MMSE identified cognitive impairment in 2% of patients, significantly fewer than the ACE-R (32%). Age, gender, diabetes status, and depression were associated with decreased neurocognitive screening performance (P<0.05). Being on dialysis for more than 12 months conferred poorer cognitive performance, while residual renal function was protective. “Patients on [peritoneal dialysis] have higher prevalence of [neurocognitive impairment] than the general population, primarily with impairments in memory, fluency, and visuospatial reasoning,” the researchers wrote.
Shorter antibiotic course non-inferior to longer course for pediatric community-acquired pneumonia
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, shorter courses of antibiotics were non-inferior in terms of treatment failure and treatment relapse compared to longer courses of antibiotics in pediatric community acquired pneumonia. 2. Shorter courses of antibiotics for community acquired pneumonia were associated with lower risks of non-serious adverse events...
Obesity Linked to Risk for Complex Multimorbidity
Obesity is a shared risk factor for many common diseases, explains Mika Kivimäki, PhD. “Obesity has been linked to increased risk for numerous diseases,” Dr. Kivimäki says. “We wanted to know whether these diseases are distributed across all people with obesity, or whether they cluster in smaller groups of individuals with obesity-related multimorbidity.” Multimorbidity, he adds, is defined as the presence of two or more diseases.
Eight days waiting in A&E: Inside the crisis in NHS mental health care
People suffering from mental illness are increasingly struggling to access help at every level of the NHS – from record numbers facing "unacceptable" delays in referrals to patients waiting up to eight days in A&E for a hospital bed.Figures seen by The Independent show almost four times as many people are waiting more than 12 hours in emergency departments as two years ago.In the community, more than 16,000 adults and 20,000 children who should receive NHS care are unable to access vital services each month.Nearly 80 per cent of those eligible for counselling on the health service are left waiting...
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy May Ease Food Allergy Related Anxiety
Cognitive behavioral therapy may reduce food allergy-related anxiety (FAA) for both children and parents, according to a study published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Katherine K. Dahlsgaard, PhD, and colleagues examined the feasibility, acceptability, and proof-of-concept of Food Allergy Bravery (FAB), a brief, novel, manualized cognitive behavioral-based intervention for anxiety in a clinical sample of children with FAA. The analysis included children (aged 8-12) participating in a course delivered in a group format. All families who were offered treatment completed the full course of FAB, attended at least five of six active treatment sessions, and rated the intervention as highly satisfactory. At post-treatment, all children were rated as very much improved or much.
Ibrutinib Improves Survival in CNS Relapse of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
N patients with central nervous system (CNS) relapse of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ibrutinib was linked with superior survival compared with blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating chemotherapy, according to a study published in Blood. Chiara Rusconi, MD, and colleagues conducted a multicenter retrospective study to explore the. outcomes, including overall survival (OS),...
Preventive Services Inequities in Adults With Pediatric-Onset Disability
Among adults with cerebral palsy and spina bifida (CP/SB), the use of preventive services was low, particularly along racial lines, according to a study published in the Annals of Family Medicine. Lauren H. Groskaufmanis, MD, MPH,. and colleagues compared White/Black and White/ Hispanic inequities in the use of preventive services....
Inability to Access Training Hinders Expanded Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound
“There’s been an explosion of interest in the use of point-of-ultrasound,” Nilam J. Soni, MD, MS, SFHM, FACP, explains. “It doesn’t take a lot to convince physicians that there’s a need for better technology at the bedside, and point-of-care ultrasound provides that. The question, then, is: We’ve established that this is a better way to provide care, and the technology is available, but why isn’t everyone using it?”
Social Isolation & Memory Loss Linked in Older Adults
A strong link between memory loss and social isolation in older adults indicates a need to create interventions to reduce isolation and to evaluate its effects on potential memory loss, according to a study published in The Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine. David M. Mosen, PhD, MPH, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional, observational study of 46,240 Medicare recipients aged 65and older who completed a health questionnaire. The.
Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery Patients Undergoing Low-Pressure Vs. Standard-Pressure Pneumoperitoneum
Examining the impact of intra-abdominal pressure on post-op recovery and innate cytokine production following laparoscopic colorectal surgery as part of the enhanced recovery after surgery initiative was the purpose of this study. Low-pressure pneumoperitoneum, made possible by profound neuromuscular blockade (NMB), is increasingly supported by data for its safety and benefits. However, the connection between surgical damage, postoperative immunological dysfunction, and infectious complications is poorly understood. Treatment of 178 patients with pneumoperitoneum at either standard pressure (12 mm Hg) with moderate NMB (train-of-4 1-2) or low pressure (8 mm Hg) aided by deep NMB was randomized and controlled (posttetanic count 1–2).
Mixed-methods Study on eSAC Use and Acceptability in Stage IV Ovarian Cancer
This study aimed to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of a web-based patient reported outcome (PRO) program for persons with advanced ovarian cancer using electronic self-assessment and care (eSAC). Patients were asked to fill out symptom/quality of life questions via email reminders before each clinic appointment, and they were all recruited from the same ambulatory care facility. In addition, the Acceptability E-Scale Score (AES) was used to evaluate the level of satisfaction felt by study participants.
AD Severity & Symptom Management Linked to Disease Burden
In 2019, five patients advocate organizations collaborated with the FDA to conduct an external, patient-focused drug development meeting on atopic dermatitis (AD) called More Than Skin Deep, according to Wendy Smith Begolka, MBS. “The meeting provided critical awareness and a deeper understanding of the overall patient experience and the significant burden of AD for patients and their families,” she says, “in addition to identifying unmet therapeutic and care needs. While there is growing awareness of the seriousness of AD and the unmet needs of affected individuals,
Evaluating Pancreatic Volume Effects on Mortality in Acute Pancreatitis Patients
With the aid of computer-generated 3D imaging, researchers for a study sought to determine whether there was a difference in pancreatic volume between those who survived acute pancreatitis and those who did not. Between January 2015 and December 2020, the single-center retrospective observational cohort study was carried out. Using codes...
Gemcitabine Plus Adavosertib or Placebo for Platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer
A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial compared gemcitabine in combination with the WEE1 inhibitor adavosertib or placebo in patients with platinum-resistant or refractory high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC). The adavosertib/gemcitabine arm demonstrated superior progression-free and overall survival. The PRO-CTCAE assessment was included as an exploratory objective of the study to collect self-reported frequency, severity, and/or interference of symptomatic adverse events (syAEs).
Total Laryngectomy Associated With Negative QOL
Olfactory dysfunction following total laryngectomy decreased QOL for patients, especially among individuals who reported smoking. Total laryngectomy (TL) is associated with olfactory dysfunction, which can lead to a reduction in olfactory-specific QOL, an effect patients need to be made aware of in preoperative counseling, according to a study published by Marianne Abouyared, MD, and colleagues in the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
Comparing Apixaban with Enoxaparin for Post-Surgical Extended-Duration VTEs Prophylaxis
After abdominal or pelvic oncological surgery, a significant source of postoperative morbidity is venous thromboembolic events (VTEs). The use of enoxaparin, a subcutaneously injected low molecular weight heparin, for extended-duration VTE prophylaxis (EP) but has been linked to non-compliance. There is a lack of prospective research on the use of newer direct oral anticoagulants in the post-discharge scenario of urologic oncology. The primary objective of this research was to determine whether or if apixaban is equivalent to enoxaparin for EP, and the secondary goal was to increase EP adherence after abdominopelvic oncologic surgery.
Reclassification of Malignancy Risk with Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier after Nondiagnostic Bronchoscopy
It is typically nondiagnostic to take a bronchoscopy sample of pulmonary lesions that may be lung cancer. It had been demonstrated that an appropriate reclassification of the risk of malignancy (ROM) based on pre-procedure risk might be achieved using a genomic sequencing classifier using bronchial brushings collected at the time of the bronchoscopy. For a study, researchers sought to quantify how frequently the classifier reclassifies risk in routine clinical practice and to simulate the potential therapeutic value of such reclassification.
Evaluation of Pulsed-dye and Fractional Nonablative Lasers for Surgical Scars Treatment
The purpose of this study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pulsed-dye laser (PDL) and near-infrared light (NAFL) in treating surgical scars. Healing via time alone has not been compared to PDL or NAFL. Therefore, an urban academic medical center conducted a randomized, controlled, single-blind clinical trial. Adults in good health who had had primary closure of an incision in the skin were randomly assigned to receive either 3 sessions of combination PDL and NAFL every 2-8 weeks or no therapy at all. Both the Patient and Observer Scar Assessment Scale and the Scar Cosmesis Assessment and Rating were performed by both participants and blinded physicians at both the baseline and 36-week follow-up visits.
