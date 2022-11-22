Read full article on original website
28-year-old arrested after shooting at brother in Cordele
CORDELE, Ga. — A 28-year-old man was arrested by Cordele Police officers Saturday afternoon after he shot into a car that had two children under the age of 5 inside. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, two brothers had been traveling from Florida back to Macon and stopped in Cordele. They got into an argument, and the 28-year-old was put out of the car.
APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run on Saturday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard. Police say they responded to the scene after a bicyclist and a pedestrian were crossing...
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
Camilla woman facing arson and fraud charges
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Mitchell County woman is facing arson and insurance fraud charges after intentionally setting a home on fire, according to Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. Linda Troendle, 67, was charged after deputies with the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a...
Mitchell County woman arrested for arson, insurance fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday that 67-year-old Linda Troendle, of Camilla, has been arrested for arson and insurance fraud. On October 6th, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office in reference to a residential structure fire on Red Hill Road.
Police: Two siblings arrested after shooting at each other in Cordele
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two siblings have been arrested after shooting at each other in Cordele. In a post on Facebook, the Cordele Police Department says their officers were called to the area of Greet Street and 16th Avenue Saturday. Investigators say two siblings have been arrested for shooting...
Albany police report fatal shooting, armed robbery
ALBANY — Albany police reported a fatal shooting and an armed robbery this week as gun violence continues to plague the city. An Albany Police Department news release said Larry Calloway, 39, of Albany was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the 800 block of Seventh Ave., when police responded to a reported shooting Wednesday around 12:34 a.m.
One Albany woman shot, another arrested for burglary
ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County deputy suffered injuries after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at approximately 3:54 p.m., a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401 in the area of the 37-mile marker northbound when he was struck by a passing car.
Trio wanted for holding an Albany man at gunpoint inside his home
The Albany Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 500 block of Flint Avenue Tuesday morning. The victim told police that he invited 24-year-old David Sweat, 39-year-old Joshua Hutto and Linda Presson into his apartment. Once in the apartment, the victim stated he was asked by the trio why he kept calling the police on a subject wanted by the police.
Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Albany are mourning the loss of a young father who died Saturday night at one of the city’s most popular restaurants, Harvest Moon. The General Manager of Harvest Moon, 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, suffered a heart attack and died just before closing time. The...
Update: Car found in Smithville carjacking; suspects still wanted
SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD). The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The...
One injured after shooting at Albany gas station
A man is recovering after being shot twice at an Albany gas station Wednesday night. Albany police say that two men got into an argument at Homerun Foods, on Dawson Road, around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the argument escalated resulting in one of the men being shot in the...
APD: 1 person shot in the leg in Tuesday night shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is injured after being shot at the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Police said after an altercation, the 26-year-old victim entered Homerun Foods. The store clerks saw that the victim...
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said the investigation is underway at a home on Gabriel Court. A call to 911 came from a neighbor at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Harris said there was...
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
Police: Two Fitzgerald men hiding in the woods were arrested for breaking into vehicles
The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the area of Clare Road, Tuesday morning in reference to vehicles being broken into. According to a Facebook post, officers say they were able to locate a suspect hiding in the woods and took him into custody. Another suspect was located nearby in a...
Police requesting area video surveillance after 39-year-old fatally shot in Albany
Albany police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police responded to 800 block of 7th Ave reference to a shooting, around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, 39-year-old Larry Calloway, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators are requesting that any neighbors with surveillance video, please contact them.
Popular Albany restaurant closed Monday due to manager's death
Owners announced that Harvest Moon will be closed Monday to honor the memory of General Manager Jamie Lyon. The community is mourning the loss of 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, who died after a heart attack just before closing time on Saturday night. Restaurant owners Stewart Campbell and Bo Henry posted to...
GrandVille make triumph holiday return home
ALBANY — Take that, Thomas Wolfe. It was the prolific writer who passed off the “You can’t go home again” theory as fact in his 1940 novel of the same name.
