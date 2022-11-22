CORDELE, Ga. — A 28-year-old man was arrested by Cordele Police officers Saturday afternoon after he shot into a car that had two children under the age of 5 inside. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, two brothers had been traveling from Florida back to Macon and stopped in Cordele. They got into an argument, and the 28-year-old was put out of the car.

