Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Provides Update On Linus Ullmark
BOSTON — Just as Jeremy Swayman returned from injury did the Bruins lose Linus Ullmark. The Bruins goalie left with 13:03 in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes during Friday afternoon’s game after Connor Clifton fell awkwardly on top of him. Ullmark had just made some spectacular saves to keep the ‘Canes’ lead at one, but after a few minutes of being down on the ice, he skated to the bench and down the tunnel.
Watch Bruins Make NHL History With David Pastrnak’s Sick Overtime Goal
The Boston Bruins made NHL history Friday afternoon with a 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. The win marked Boston’s 12th consecutive home victory to begin the season, setting a new league record. The B’s have won 18 of their first 21 games overall, putting them atop the NHL standings with 36 points.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
Cedric Maxwell Said Parting With His 1984 Boston Celtics Championship Ring Wasn’t That Difficult
While Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish got most of the credit, Cedric Maxwell always came up big for the Boston Celtics. The post Cedric Maxwell Said Parting With His 1984 Boston Celtics Championship Ring Wasn’t That Difficult appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Nick Foligno Doing More For Bruins With Same Ice Time As Last Season
Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno is averaging the same ice time as last season, yet his impact this year has been crucial for the B’s recent success. So far this season, “Uncle Nick” has four goals and 11 points across 20 games played. For more on Foligno,...
Jim Montgomery Pinpoints Turning Point For Bruins Vs. Hurricanes
BOSTON — For a while on Friday afternoon, it felt as if the Bruins were going to suffer their first losing streak of the 2022-23 season. Boston was down 2-0 until late in the second period when David Krejci made it a one-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins, as they have done all season, never gave up the fight and eventually it was Krejci who tied it at 2-2. At first, it was waved off for goalie interference, but it was clear as day that Nick Foligno, who was in the crease at the time of the goal, was pushed to where he was and couldn’t do much about it.
NBC Sports
Report: When Robert Williams expects to return to Celtics
Robert Williams' return from injury is at the top of the Boston Celtics' wish list. Their wish could be granted this holiday season. The Celtics big man, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before the 2022-23 campaign, could be back in Boston's lineup before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the positive news Wednesday on NBA Countdown.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Completes Comeback With 3-2 Overtime Win
BOSTON — The Bruins got back on track with a comeback 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Friday afternoon at TD Garden and made NHL history with 12 straight wins on home ice. Boston improved to 18-3-0, while Carolina dipped to 10-6-5. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
Jeremy Swayman Staying Prepared Helps Bruins Notch Historic Win
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman had seen this situation before, except he was on the other side of things. Linus Ullmark, who earned the start in net Friday against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, exited the game with 13:03 left in the third period after suffering an upper-body injury, leading to Swayman being called upon to take over between the pipes.
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
Yardbarker
Bruins at Thanksgiving – Lessons From Seasons Past
Have you recovered from overloading a plate and posting up in front of the TV to watch football while preparing a second plate of food? I have not, but that is ok. Thankfully writing can be done from anywhere, and today, it is the couch. Making it to Thanksgiving is...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Make History With Win Vs. Hurricanes
The Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in an overtime thriller on Black Friday at TD Garden. The win marked a huge milestone for the B’s, as they became the first NHL team to start a season with 12 consecutive home wins. For more about this monumental moment,...
NHL
Bruins Announce Promotions for Black Friday Game, Pres. by The Black Dog
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today a number of promotions as part of its Black Friday game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 25, presented by the Black Dog. The ProShop powered by '47 will host a special shopping event in-store from 8-10 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25). For one hour beginning at 8 a.m., purchases will be discounted by 30 percent, followed by a 20 percent discount from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.* In addition, fans may enjoy 15% off all weekend long on BostonProShop.com.
NBC Sports
Trade or hold? How Red Sox should proceed with top prospects
Chaim Bloom has taken the anti-Dave Dombrowski approach to leading the Boston Red Sox front office: replenish the farm system and bargain shop for the big-league roster. That strategy has propelled Boston from the worst farm system in the league in 2019 to the 11th-ranked farm system in 2022, per Baseball America. While that’s encouraging for the future of the franchise, Bloom and Co. find themselves at a crossroads with their prized prospects this offseason.
