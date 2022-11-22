ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.

The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured.

With colder temperatures, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to be careful with heat lights and portable heaters

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

