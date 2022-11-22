Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.
The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured.
With colder temperatures, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to be careful with heat lights and portable heaters
ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:
- State audit reveals ‘blatant lack of management’ of spending at Toppenish School District
- Mill Creek Flood Control Project repair approval signed into place
- Kennewick man identified as victim in homicide investigation
- From underdogs to healers: Mustang Forces uses equine therapy to help others
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0