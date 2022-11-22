Read full article on original website
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
West Michigan man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
Trafficked teen found under blanket at Mackinac Bridge
A man was arrested for human trafficking when the Mackinac Bridge Authority spotted someone hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a car crossing the bridge.
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
Deputies: Teen said trafficking suspect ‘pimped’ her
A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say.
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
Man charged with assault for touching women at stores
Authorities say a man who accosted women at stores in Ottawa County in October has been arrested.
42-year-old man missing out of Allegan County
A man has been reported missing out of Allegan County, and his car was found Tuesday abandoned near the lakeshore, deputies say.
Man takes deputies on chase from Lansing to Portland, ends with drug arrest
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -- A Lansing man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, after leading Clinton County deputies on a long car chase on Sunday evening.
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2021 Cricket Club shooting death
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The family of a Battle Creek man shot and killed by a bar security guard has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the venue owners and the security guard, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the family of Xavier West. West, 29, was shot...
FOUND: Police find man who wandered away from caretakers at Meijer
WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/22/2022 @ 9:15 p.m.): Ben was found on foot in the City of Rockford. The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked a motorist who saw him and notified the police. Original Story (11/22/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.): Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man who wandered away...
Tavern to replace former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo is expected to reopen in mid-December under a new name. Millennium Restaurant Group is rebranding the space to open as Hub Tavern & Grill, according to operating partner Shelly Pastor. Downtown scene: Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge...
Holland mother charged in infant's bathtub drowning
Two weeks after the infant's near-drowning, the child died at the hospital in August. The Ottawa Co. Prosecutor authorized charges against the mother this week.
Mother charged with manslaughter in baby’s death
A woman has been charged in the death of her baby, who authorities say died after being left alone in a bathtub at a women's shelter in Holland.
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
'It's devastating': Thousands of dollars stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Staff at the Muskegon Humane Society are in shock after nearly $10,000 went missing from their bank account after a check was stolen and altered. "I just kept saying it's got to be an error," says executive director Alexis Robertson. "There's no way that someone would do that to us."
