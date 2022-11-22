ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Tavern to replace former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo is expected to reopen in mid-December under a new name. Millennium Restaurant Group is rebranding the space to open as Hub Tavern & Grill, according to operating partner Shelly Pastor. Downtown scene: Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

