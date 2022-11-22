I received a package from my grandma — but she’s been dead for two years

Influencer Jen Hamilton was shocked by what she received in the mail.

It was a package from her grandmother — who had been dead for two years.

She shared a video of herself cutting open the gift on TikTok, and the clip has since gone viral with almost 6 million views since Sunday.

The bundle contained a photograph of her grandmother and grandfather, who had also died, as well as a money order for $250.

The order was dated for Nov. 14 and the parcel was sent to her on Nov. 16.

There was “no letter, no context, no nothing,” and it left Hamilton very confused.

Her grandmother’s stationery sticker was also on the package, and the address where she lived during her lifetime was slapped on the front.

The TikToker received a package in the mail that contained a money order as well as a photo of her grandparents. TikTok/@_jen_hamilton_

“My mom had no clue what was going on, but she did recognize the handwriting on the package,” Hamilton explained in a follow-up video.

Her sister and cousin also got an “identical package with the exact same things inside, also missing context.”

Hamilton’s grandmother died two years ago. TikTok/@_jen_hamilton_

She went on to note how her aunts and uncles sold her granny’s car after she died. As it turned out, the money order stemmed from selling the vehicle. The sum was then divided among the members of her family.

“And we didn’t know — we weren’t expecting any proceeds from that at all. But they split it 18 different ways,” she continued.

Hamilton then pointed out how she’s excited to use the money “in the way that grandma would have wanted me to” during the holiday season.

The gift had her late grandma’s old home address and return address label. TikTok/@_jen_hamilton_

Viewers were just as stunned as she was, bursting with awe in the comments sections of her videos.

One wrote: “That’s a rare thing for families to not be selfish after a loved ones’ [sic] passing.”

“The sender could have included a short note explaining that about the car sale. But at least you solved the mystery,” another person said.

“Ghost gran said ‘she needs more drama in her life,’ ” someone joked.

Another quipped, “She wanted to make sure you had enough money to get Taylor Swift tickets cause Ticketmaster fees are ridiculous.”