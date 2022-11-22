ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Turnto10.com

East Greenwich animal shelter seeks help during buy holiday season

(WJAR) — An animal shelter in East Greenwich is desperately seeking help during the busy holiday season. The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is looking for staff and volunteers to help meet the increased demand. Staff members say as people head back to the office post-pandemic, more animals are...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WCVB

MSPCA-Angell, Northeast Animal Shelter to host 'Catsgiving' food drive

BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive for cats in need around the Massachusetts area. The shelters hope to help both cats in the community as well as those living in the shelters, a spokesperson said. The special food donations for felines will run through Nov. 30.
BOSTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Luna

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Luna. “Gorgeous Luna traveled to us all the way from Florida after being found 20 feet down in a ravine. This survivor is finally ready to find a comfy, loving home to call her own!
HOPKINTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home

Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Thursday, December 1: Holiday Lights

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we’ll bring you the countdown and the magic moment when Boston Mayor Michelle Wu flips the switch to light the city’s official Christmas tree. Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour host the annual celebration of friendship between Boston and Nova Scotia, and we have a packed hour of entertainment including performances by Nova Scotia artists Jimmy Rankin and Reeny Smith; Broadway in Boston’s “Six: The Musical”; Boston quartet Sons of Serendip; Springfield’s own Michelle Brooks-Thompson; and country music sisters Tigirlily Gold. Plus, it wouldn’t be Holiday Lights without a visit from Old St. Nick.
BOSTON, MA
onekindesign.com

A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover

This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
WELLESLEY, MA
WCVB

'Shoebert' the gray seal now starring in new children's book

BEVERLY, Mass. — A gray seal that became a celebrity in Massachusetts in September after it crawled out of a pond and waddled to the city's police station is now starring in a new children's book. The grey seal, nicknamed Shoebert, spent over a week in Beverly's Shoe Pond,...
BEVERLY, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts nonprofit donating Christmas trees to veterans

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit based in Leominster, Massachusetts, is donating Christmas trees to veterans and military families in need. "The idea is to thank our servicemen and women, active and veteran," Joe Firmani, the director of a nonprofit group called Operation Service, said. "We started in 2010 as just a way to give back."
LEOMINSTER, MA
CBS Boston

Half a million Christmas lights kick off holiday season at La Salette shrine

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVATTLEBORO - A 69-year-old tradition is once again bringing joy at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro. The annual Festival of Lights opened for the Christmas season Thursday night.The display of 500,000 lights takes three months to put together and changes a little bit every year. Four people work to get it up and running but designing begins shortly after the new year begins. "I always say the only limits that our grounds has is our creativity," Father Flavio Gillio told WBZ-TV, "It's one of the few events that brings together entire...
ATTLEBORO, MA

