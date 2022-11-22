Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich animal shelter seeks help during buy holiday season
(WJAR) — An animal shelter in East Greenwich is desperately seeking help during the busy holiday season. The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is looking for staff and volunteers to help meet the increased demand. Staff members say as people head back to the office post-pandemic, more animals are...
WCVB
MSPCA-Angell, Northeast Animal Shelter to host 'Catsgiving' food drive
BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive for cats in need around the Massachusetts area. The shelters hope to help both cats in the community as well as those living in the shelters, a spokesperson said. The special food donations for felines will run through Nov. 30.
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Luna
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Luna. “Gorgeous Luna traveled to us all the way from Florida after being found 20 feet down in a ravine. This survivor is finally ready to find a comfy, loving home to call her own!
fallriverreporter.com
Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home
Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise Guest
You're invited to a pawsome festive fundraiser!Photo by(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pet parents! You're invited to an afternoon of festive fun for a great cause! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have teamed up with Stellwagen Beer Company to host the annual event, Picture & Pint 2022.
Fall River Pit Bull Found Roaming the Streets But Still Filled with Love [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the season of giving, so let's give some animals a chance at love that only a forever family can offer. Every week, we shine a light on animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, in hopes of finding them the perfect places to call home. This week, we head to Fall River where an adorable pitbull is patiently waiting.
Christmas by Candlelight returns to Old Sturbridge Village
Christmas by Candlelight is returning to Old Sturbridge Village on Friday.
WCVB
Thursday, December 1: Holiday Lights
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we’ll bring you the countdown and the magic moment when Boston Mayor Michelle Wu flips the switch to light the city’s official Christmas tree. Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour host the annual celebration of friendship between Boston and Nova Scotia, and we have a packed hour of entertainment including performances by Nova Scotia artists Jimmy Rankin and Reeny Smith; Broadway in Boston’s “Six: The Musical”; Boston quartet Sons of Serendip; Springfield’s own Michelle Brooks-Thompson; and country music sisters Tigirlily Gold. Plus, it wouldn’t be Holiday Lights without a visit from Old St. Nick.
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
wamc.org
At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern
Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Boston’s Pine Street Inn serves thousands of Thanksgiving meals for in-person dinner
BOSTON — The Pine Street Thanksgiving tradition was sidelined by Covid-19 for several years, but for the first time since the pandemic hit – the tables are being set for an in-person dinner. “It changes the building, it changes how people interact. It sends a message to the...
onekindesign.com
A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover
This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
WCVB
'Shoebert' the gray seal now starring in new children's book
BEVERLY, Mass. — A gray seal that became a celebrity in Massachusetts in September after it crawled out of a pond and waddled to the city's police station is now starring in a new children's book. The grey seal, nicknamed Shoebert, spent over a week in Beverly's Shoe Pond,...
Police find missing Fall River woman
Fall River police have found the woman who was reported missing on Thanksgiving.
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
WCVB
Massachusetts nonprofit donating Christmas trees to veterans
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit based in Leominster, Massachusetts, is donating Christmas trees to veterans and military families in need. "The idea is to thank our servicemen and women, active and veteran," Joe Firmani, the director of a nonprofit group called Operation Service, said. "We started in 2010 as just a way to give back."
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
Half a million Christmas lights kick off holiday season at La Salette shrine
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVATTLEBORO - A 69-year-old tradition is once again bringing joy at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro. The annual Festival of Lights opened for the Christmas season Thursday night.The display of 500,000 lights takes three months to put together and changes a little bit every year. Four people work to get it up and running but designing begins shortly after the new year begins. "I always say the only limits that our grounds has is our creativity," Father Flavio Gillio told WBZ-TV, "It's one of the few events that brings together entire...
