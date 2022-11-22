ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 55

Danny Rohde
2d ago

I don't know jack about yall and from yalls comments don't care too. I'm a MARINE CORPS vet and unless you been there and been honorably discharged from the military YOU SHOULD WATCH YOUR MOUTH.

Reply(18)
25
Texas teachers unite.
2d ago

I served for 10 years. I don't really think that this is that big of a deal. It was a mistake. They happen all the time. In all honesty I find it a bit humorous. I realize that may not be very popular, thats ok.

Reply
11
Jeffrocs
2d ago

"The Democrat Victims Republic of Minnesotistan"..... Such an embarassment for the FOLKS at "The Peoples Stadium".

Reply(3)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown

The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
FanSided

Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury

The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
BUFFALO, NY
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving

The couple is currently expecting their second baby together, a son Patrick Mahomes is making sure to fulfill all of wife Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy cravings. Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) this week, the NFL star, 27, recounted a recent instance where Brittany "wasn't very happy" when her pizza delivery was taking longer than expected. Over the weekend, Brittany, who is expecting her second baby, a son, with Patrick, was live tweeting about her pizza delivery experience, sharing that it had been over an...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines this Wednesday because an old photo of him has resurfaced on social media. A photo of Jones that was taken in 1957 was shared on Twitter. The caption for the picture said: "Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957."
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy