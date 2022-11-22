Read full article on original website
captain america
3d ago
Katie Hobbs can turn the state blue since she Was in charge of the elections and was able to fail machines knowing republicans vote on the Election Day and then slow count votes as you sneak more in when you find out you were losing.
Reply(4)
39
John Nunes
3d ago
Katie Hobbs played the basement strategy just like our dementia president Joe Biden and just like John Federman for Pennsylvania.What is it about Democrats did vote for dementia candidates that can answer questions
Reply(1)
25
Bev Wilson
3d ago
she's already opened our borders with no border strike force. she's a mess!!
Reply(2)
19
