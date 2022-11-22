ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Christmas events, decorations in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas trees are going up around the Midstate, including in Gettysburg, which is celebrating the holiday season with performances, holiday house tours, and more. Gettysburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at Lincoln Square on Nov. 25. Santa will stop by for visits during the ceremony, which will also be […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster mall next week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Dec. 2, and running through Feb. 26, 2023. The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to inclement weather during the ice-making process, the opening date was rescheduled.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster church continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a tradition of 30 years and counting at Ebenezer Baptist Church. “Every dollar we get goes to a meal, so for every donation, we always put the money back in the kitchen. We’re always feeding,” said Sandra Forbes, outreach director at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Black Friday shopping is still as crazy as ever

LANCASTER, Pa. — Across the Susquehanna Valley shoppers were out as well taking advantage of Black Friday deals. At the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster if you were not already in line, you were already too late. "On a typical Black Friday, the momentum will start building with the parking...
WFMZ-TV Online

Seltzer's Smokehouse continues 120-year-old tradition

PALMYRA, Pa. — As many people enjoy a hearty helping of turkey on Thanksgiving, a local company is focused on the beef; a smoky, cured meat-style beef. "It's rare today that companies are 120 years old," said Perry Smith, a semi-retired sales director for Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats. It's even...
PALMYRA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Pop-Up Holiday Market Scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd

The Adams County Farmers Market, in partnership with Waldo’s & Co. will be hosting a holiday pop-up market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival– Two local nonprofits, Waldo’s & Co and the Adams County Farmers Market, will once again be partnering to host the event titled A Pop-up Holiday Market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 3rd, from 10 am-4 pm at 108 N. Stratton Street in Gettysburg. The event will take place in the parking lot off Stratton Street, where the Adams County Farmers Market is held during the regular market season.
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Step back into the land of the dinosaurs with Jurassic World Live

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Jurassic World Live Tour offers ticket holders the chance to step back into the prehistoric period and experience life-like dinosaurs. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers. "It's amazing; when you bring this story to life, it's everything...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Bethany United Methodist Church hosts annual community Thanksgiving dinner

RED LION, Pa. — Laura Gohn has been volunteering at the annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Bethany United Methodist Church since she was 4 years old. “You hear so many testimonies from people about their lives, the fact that you’re able to give back to them as a community and as a team... the feeling it gives all of us is indescribable," said Gohn.
RED LION, PA
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Meals given away in York to people in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy