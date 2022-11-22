Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Related
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
Christmas events, decorations in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas trees are going up around the Midstate, including in Gettysburg, which is celebrating the holiday season with performances, holiday house tours, and more. Gettysburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at Lincoln Square on Nov. 25. Santa will stop by for visits during the ceremony, which will also be […]
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
abc27.com
Ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster mall next week
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Dec. 2, and running through Feb. 26, 2023. The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to inclement weather during the ice-making process, the opening date was rescheduled.
abc27.com
Lancaster church continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a tradition of 30 years and counting at Ebenezer Baptist Church. “Every dollar we get goes to a meal, so for every donation, we always put the money back in the kitchen. We’re always feeding,” said Sandra Forbes, outreach director at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
WGAL
Black Friday shopping is still as crazy as ever
LANCASTER, Pa. — Across the Susquehanna Valley shoppers were out as well taking advantage of Black Friday deals. At the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster if you were not already in line, you were already too late. "On a typical Black Friday, the momentum will start building with the parking...
Bleats and Treats: Amish Farm & House, Lancaster, Has Unique Ways to Get into the Holiday Spirit
If the name Amish Christmas Cookie Tour sounds delicious, there's a good reason: It is. As Nov. wanes and Dec. dawns, the 2022 Lancaster County holiday calendar is becoming as busy as Santa’s workshop. Two of the area’s signature holiday events — an Amish Christmas Cookie Tour and a...
Unique gifts your foodie friends will love this holiday season | Mimi’s picks
This holiday season, don’t go to a party empty handed. Seek out these locally sourced and unique food gifts. The host will appreciate not only the thoughtfulness but the quality and exceptional flavors of these chocolates, artisanal cheeses and sausages, fruity-intense olive oils, meat enhancing rubs, unique sauces and global spices.
Thanksgiving Eve in Harrisburg: Photos from one of the busiest bar days of the year
Is Thanksgiving Eve the busiest bar night of the year in Harrisburg?. While it’s true many come home for family and friend festivities on Thanksgiving day the bars in downtown Harrisburg were getting crowded by 10 p.m. despite cold temperatures. Traditionally the night before Thanksgiving is a busy time...
WGAL
Local dog handler participates in Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special holiday for Lexi Schlott and the dog she was showing, named...
WFMZ-TV Online
Seltzer's Smokehouse continues 120-year-old tradition
PALMYRA, Pa. — As many people enjoy a hearty helping of turkey on Thanksgiving, a local company is focused on the beef; a smoky, cured meat-style beef. "It's rare today that companies are 120 years old," said Perry Smith, a semi-retired sales director for Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats. It's even...
Pop-Up Holiday Market Scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd
The Adams County Farmers Market, in partnership with Waldo’s & Co. will be hosting a holiday pop-up market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival– Two local nonprofits, Waldo’s & Co and the Adams County Farmers Market, will once again be partnering to host the event titled A Pop-up Holiday Market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 3rd, from 10 am-4 pm at 108 N. Stratton Street in Gettysburg. The event will take place in the parking lot off Stratton Street, where the Adams County Farmers Market is held during the regular market season.
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
FOX 43
Step back into the land of the dinosaurs with Jurassic World Live
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Jurassic World Live Tour offers ticket holders the chance to step back into the prehistoric period and experience life-like dinosaurs. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers. "It's amazing; when you bring this story to life, it's everything...
Manheim Twp. first responders compete in first annual Turkey Bowl
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can’t have Thanksgiving without a little football. Manheim Township Fire Rescue (MTFR) and the Manheim Township Police Department (MTPD) took to the gridiron for the first annual Turkey Bowl for Toys for Tots and food drive. “We said, 'hey, let's get together, bring...
Families hit the road on busiest travel day of the year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — From the tracks to the highways, more than 54 million Americans are traveling this Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Nearly two million of them are hitting the road in Pennsylvania alone. "The last few months at work have been very hectic and getting a lot of...
FOX 43
Bethany United Methodist Church hosts annual community Thanksgiving dinner
RED LION, Pa. — Laura Gohn has been volunteering at the annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Bethany United Methodist Church since she was 4 years old. “You hear so many testimonies from people about their lives, the fact that you’re able to give back to them as a community and as a team... the feeling it gives all of us is indescribable," said Gohn.
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
abc27.com
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0