Texas State

How Texas Thanksgiving travel numbers compare to the last few years

By Rich Segal
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is upon us, meaning many will be leaving home to travel to visit family and friends.

The American Automobile Association issued its forecast for this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Traveling during Thanksgiving week: what you need to know

As many as 4 million Texans will head out on the road or take a flight. This represents a 1% increase over 2021 and is 95% of pre-pandemic levels.

Across the country, more than 54 million will travel, a 2% increase over last year and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.

2022 Thanksgiving travel projected numbers

The AAA study suggested buses, cruises and trains are more popular modes of transportation with more than a 20% increase across the state and the country versus 2021’s numbers. There was a small increase in air travel and neither an increase nor a decrease in driving the car.

It appears many Texans want to enjoy their state this weekend based on the Hill Country being the no. 1 travel destination. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise because of the beauty of the Hill Country.

No matter the season, the Hill Country offers spectacular sunsets.

Santa Fe and the Colorado ski resorts came in at no. 2 and no. 3. Orlando, Anaheim and Las Vegas are the top three travel destinations for those outside of Texas.

When should you travel if you’re going by car? AAA believes that going early or going late is the best. Get ahead of your fellow drivers to avoid getting hung up in traffic.

2022 Thanksgiving travel forecast from AAA

As for air travelers, get to the airport early to give yourself plenty of time to go through security. The lines will likely be long, especially on Nov. 23 and 26.

Related
KLST/KSAN

Black Friday shoppers may be greeted by a winter storm

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Colder weather may disrupt some Black Friday shoppers on November 25, 2022, as a potential winter storm blows into west Texas. The Texas Division of Emergency Management addressed west Texas warning of a winter storm which has the potential for heavy snow and will impact areas of the Panhandle, S. Plains, […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Thanksgiving Turkeys

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Echoing thru oak mottes and mesquite thickets of deep South Texas, the spirited gobbling of wild turkeys heralds the dawn. Soon, dozens of Rio Grande turkeys emerge from the woods beginning their morning march, with hens in the vanguard, gaudy gobblers strutting behind. The first golden rays of day […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining steam on former President Trump in a would-be match-up for the Republican presidential nomination.  But even Republicans who want DeSantis to topple a Trump run have privately expressed some doubts about a potential run during the primary and — if he makes it — in the general election.  Here […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election

Arizona is now ground zero for GOP efforts to challenge the 2022 midterm results as the party seizes on allegations of voter disenfranchisement.  On Tuesday, Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh took the latest step by filing a lawsuit challenging the results of his race, in which his Democratic rival leads by 510 votes out […]
ARIZONA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California

Republicans’ House majority in the next Congress climbed to 220 on Tuesday, when Republican Kevin Kiley defeated his Democratic opponent, Kermit Jones, in the tight race for California’s 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Kiley on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who just won reelection by nearly 8 percentage points, has cut a new ad for Senate candidate Herschel Walker that will begin airing throughout his state on Thanksgiving Day. The ad is part of a $14.2 million television, radio and digital advertising campaign funded by the Senate Leadership Fund, a […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

