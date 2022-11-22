ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Wanted man found hiding under Warren County home after chase

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested by Warren County deputies after a chase on Saturday, November 19.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a deputy tried to stop a Honda Accord on Highway 80 near Bovina for a traffic violation. However, the vehicle did not stop.

The vehicle was later located parked at an address on Smallwood Street. Sheriff Martin Pace said the suspect, 25-year-old Derrick Darden, of Warren County, was found hiding under a nearby mobile home and arrested.

Pace said Darden had outstanding warrants in Warren and Jefferson counties. He is being held in the Warren County Jail without bond until his initial court appearance.

