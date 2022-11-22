ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Memorial Lutheran Church delivers over 500 Thanksgiving meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Generous patrons have been flooding Memorial Lutheran Church in Southern Sioux Falls, dropping off food so that volunteers can distribute meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. Blake Miller has helped prepare Thanksgiving meals at the church since he was a kid.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Holideck tower lighting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –It’s a holiday tradition around here: our Holideck tower rising above our KELOLAND studio decked out in Christmas lights. The downtown Sioux Falls skyline is about to get a little brighter starting tonight in a decades old tradition for KELOLAND Media Group. The lighting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: November 26th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K fun run starting at 9 a.m. followed by the 1-mile walk. Rails...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Reliabank Business Beat: Dialed In Nutrition

Raise your hand if you have ever proclaimed your intention to start eating healthier only to be quickly derailed by the drive-thru or candy dish because you simply didn’t have time to make a lunch. In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat I sat down with Sara & Shea Geelan to learn how their own meal prepping quickly turned into a business when their friends started asking to pay them to help them meal prep too.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will it be a white Christmas this year?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving behind us, plenty of shoppers today probably had thoughts of Christmas. But with the mild air in place on this Black Friday, it may have been hard to think of a white Christmas. Well, I did think of a white Christmas, and here’s a look at our historic chance for a white Christmas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Union Gospel Mission serves Thanksgiving meal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many of us gathered around the dinner table today with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving. For those unable to do that, one organization offered a space for people to to share a warm meal. From turkey to mashed potatoes to plenty of desserts,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watecha Bowl, new furniture store, Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. This month is Native American Heritage month and the Watecha bowl celebrated by handing out warm meals to visitors. Furniture Mart USA added a new 2-story, 120,000 square foot store to its headquarters in northern Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watch: Turkeys graze in Sioux Falls ahead of Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several turkeys grazed around Sioux Falls in November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. KELOLAND Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot footage of wildlife around Sioux Falls, including several turkeys. The video highlights more than 100 seconds of nature around Sioux Falls from earlier in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watecha Bowl honors Native American Heritage Month with a free meal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–While many are celebrating the holiday today, not everyone is taking the same traditional approach. One local restaurant gave back to the community in honor of Native American Heritage Month. People made their way to the Watecha Bowl today to celebrate Native American Heritage Month with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pride of the Dakotas homecoming

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Members of the South Dakota State University march band returned home Friday exhausted, yet exhilarated, from their appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their time in New York City was a whirlwind of music and site-seeing for the Pride of the Dakotas.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Donations to Feeding South Dakota matched twice Nov. 24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stiegelmeier family and the Sands family are encouraging the community to donate to Feeding South Dakota by matching donations. If you donate to Feeding South Dakota this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, your donation will be tripled, thanks to the generous Stiegelmeier and Sands families. The Sands have been matching donations (up to $25,000) that were received from Nov. 1-24. The Stiegelmeiers will continue to match donations received before or on Nov. 27 (up to $8,000.)
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Put down the turkey and pick up the lights!

On today’s show we helped kick off the Christmas holiday by helping you figure out what to do after your post-turkey haze wears off. First things first, put the lights on the tree!! We showed you exactly how to do it just like a pro on today’s show.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND News Friday shows on KELOXTRA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to college football on Friday, Nov. 25, KELOLAND News’ Midday and 5:00 p.m. shows will be broadcast on KELOXTRA. There will also be no 4:00 p.m. newscast today. How do you find KELOXTRA? Click here for the channel listings of providers carrying...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Holiday in style at Buckle in The Empire Mall

If you’re looking for a little inspiration to help you spread some extra special cheer with your holiday gift giving this year, you don’t need to look any further than Buckle at the Empire Mall. Brittany recently stopped by and found out that whether you’re looking for country...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New 2-story furniture store opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the turkey dinner is over, many people are counting down the hours until Black Friday sales begin. In Sioux Falls, a brand new massive furniture store is open just in time for some big Black Friday deals; a look at the new store attached to the Furniture Mart USA headquarters in tonight’s Your Money Matters.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watch the 2022 Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Parade of Lights was held on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. KELOLAND’s Scot Mundt and Grant Sweeter provided commentary for this year’s parade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Christmas at the Castle’ has its tree

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The centerpiece of Christmas at the Castle has arrived at Sanford Children’s Hospital. A transport crew hauling a 40-foot Christmas tree navigated the streets of Sioux Falls Tuesday, delivering the oversized Black Hills Spruce to Sanford Children’s Hospital. “If we can bring...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

