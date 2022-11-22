SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stiegelmeier family and the Sands family are encouraging the community to donate to Feeding South Dakota by matching donations. If you donate to Feeding South Dakota this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, your donation will be tripled, thanks to the generous Stiegelmeier and Sands families. The Sands have been matching donations (up to $25,000) that were received from Nov. 1-24. The Stiegelmeiers will continue to match donations received before or on Nov. 27 (up to $8,000.)

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO