Read full article on original website
Related
Iranian Players End National Anthem Silence at World Cup Vs. Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iranian players sang their country’s national anthem ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Friday, just four days after they stayed silent in an apparent act of support for protesters in Iran.
Maradona's World Cup Absence “Strange” for Messi, Argentina
No matter what happens on the field, this World Cup will be a special one for Argentina. It likely will be the last World Cup for Lionel Messi and already is the first since the death of Diego Maradona. The Argentine great died exactly two years ago Friday. Maradona, his...
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
Poland vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group C encounter
Poland take on Saudi Arabia in Group C of World Cup 2022 this afternoon and will be hoping to improve on their goalless draw against Mexico which saw Robert Lewandowski mess up an opportunity to earn the European side three points when he missed a penalty in the second half. Group C is delicately poised and Poland will realise that a win today puts them within touching distance of the knockouts ahead of a difficult final group game versus Argentina.Saudi Arabia meanwhile produced the shock result of the tournament so far when they came from behind to defeat Argentina...
USMNT, England Fans React to ‘Boring' World Cup Tie
The adrenaline build up going into Friday’s Group B matchup between the United States and England was higher than any other battle on the World Cup pitch this year. However, much to the audience's dismay, the match turned out to be quite the snoozefest – resulting in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and four extra minutes of stoppage time.
How to Watch USMNT vs. England in 2022 World Cup Group B Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a day Friday is setting up to be. Thanksgiving leftovers, Black Friday and World Cup action – all in a 24-hour span. It’s also an important moment...
Report: Neymar Could Miss Rest of Group Play for Brazil
One of soccer’s biggest stars is going to miss some time in Qatar. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland due to an ankle injury. ESPN reports that Neymar is also in danger of missing Brazil’s last Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, Dec. 2.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 25
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. We are almost a week into the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the trek has been exhilaratin,g to say the least. The first few days of the quadrennial tournament saw some big upsets, including Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina, as well as eight scoreless first halves, with four of those matches taking place on Thanksgiving Day.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0