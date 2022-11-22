Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Looking to reunite with loved ones this holiday season?
We are looking for family or friends who are looking for a miracle reunion. Perhaps logistics or finances have gotten in the way of you seeing your loved ones this holiday season. Let us know your situation and what’s keeping you from spending the holidays together.
I’m Bringing A Safe Bet To My First Thanksgiving As a Guest
Guys, this year is unusual when it comes to Turkey Day. Usually, Thanksgiving is held at my house, and usually I'm the one cooking it. At the very least, it's ordering pizza to the house, but it's almost always here. I mean, of course there have been exceptions, but a good 97% of the time, it's been my show to run. And if it wasn't, someone in the immediate family was doing it, and... well. I don't consider myself a guest to them, right?
Citrus County Chronicle
Bake up a sweet holiday treat
Entertaining is a big part of the holiday season. Calendars are packed this time of year with gatherings with friends, family and professional colleagues. Entertaining requires keeping plenty of refreshments on hand to ensure guests maintain their holiday spirit. Submit Your Recipe. Citrus County is filled with great home cooks...
This Personalized Ornament Will Be the Most Treasured Gift Anyone Gets This Holiday Season
This is so cool and so easy!
Daily Beast
While ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Was a Disaster, Its Holiday Special Is a Delight
It’s that time of year—you know, the time to put on The Holiday and The Family Stone on repeat. The period of time when watching every Rankin/Bass holiday special is socially acceptable. The holiday season, when the only thing louder than Bruce Willis fighting baddies is your family arguing over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. (It is.)
6 Family-Friendly Games To Play During The Holiday Season
There's nothing like gathering around family, enjoying good food, great conversation, and even better family friendly games.
Getting through the Holidays after the Loss of a Loved One
Holidays can be stressful, even in the best of times. However, if you have lost a loved one recently, you may be dreading this holiday season. You may not be looking forward to celebrating at all, even though you may have plenty of others to spend time with.
TODAY.com
A case for mincemeat pie this holiday season — it’s delicious, I swear
My grandfather’s favorite foods comprised a culinary genre all their own — what I called “old man food.” He loved organ meats, scrapple, sloppy stewed tomatoes, strong-tasting trout, lima beans and shad roe. Watching him eat made my stomach lurch, and I always wondered how he could possibly find these foods even remotely edible.
It's Necessary: Managing the holiday hustle and bustle
The month between Thanksgiving and New Year's is denser than a black hole. It seems as if every nanosecond is filled with holiday gatherings, events, tasks, and more. Our calendars get exponentially fuller as we race toward the end of the year, dashing from dinner with in-laws to office parties.
ABC News
Last-minute Thanksgiving prep, tips and a helpful day-before timeline
Heather Ramsdell, editorial director at The Spruce Eats, shared with "GMA" how she will make the most of the day before the big holiday. She also included a helpful checklist to ensure your dinner -- from turkey timing, to plating -- goes off without a hitch. What must be done...
pethelpful.com
Video Showing Which Holiday Foods Are Safe for Dogs Is a Must-See
As much as we want to give our pets all of our leftover food, we can't. Not every item is safe for them to eat. So as you feast on dinners this holiday season, please keep in mind what you can and cannot give your fur babies. TikTok user @pearlgoldengirl...
Comments / 0