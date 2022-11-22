Non-Traditional Holiday Recipe: Ultimate Hot Wings

Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers.

This recipe is from First We Feast, the company that produces the show "Hot Ones."

Ingredients:

24-36 chicken wings (with bone or boneless) rinsed

For the brine:

8 cups pilsner beer (lager and kolsch also work)

Half cup fine kosher salt

For the sauce:

10 habanero peppers

5 cloves of garlic

½ onion

1 carrot

1½ cup water

1 tbsp Cajun seasoning

2 tbsp Goya Sazón seasoning (coriander, garlic, cumin and annatto if you don’t have the packet seasoning)

½ cup tomato puree

2 tsp Tabasco

1 tbsp salt

1 cup red wine vinegar

Directions:

Put 8 cups of beer into a large container, add half a cup of salt and whisk until the salt is fully dissolved.

Drop in the wings, then put the container in the refrigerator for three hours. Four to five hours for larger wings, but no longer than that, or the wings will be over-seasoned.

Pre-heat the oven to 450°, line a sheet tray with foil and put the wings in the oven for 30-45 minutes. Cook until the wings have started to brown and the internal temperature is 170°.

As the wings cook, liquid will fill the tray. Take the wings out of the liquid and let them rest on parchment paper for an hour (cover if you have greedy cats like I do).

After an hour, line another tray with foil and put the wings back in the oven for 15 minutes until golden brown.

Inferno Sauce:

Remember to wear gloves and avoid touching your eyes when handling hot peppers.

Remove the stems from the habanero peppers and cut them in half. Remove the seeds.

Put the peppers into a medium-sized pot with garlic, onion and the carrot chopped into small pieces.

Add enough water to cover the vegetables, about 1 ½ cups, boil the water and let it boil for 15 minutes.

Turn the heat off and add the vinegar, tomato puree, Tabasco, seasonings and salt.

Let the mixture cool, pour it into a blender and puree until there are no chunks left.

Coating the wings:

If the sauce has cooled or been in the refrigerator, warm it up and add three tablespoons to a bowl per dozen wings.

Coat them thoroughly and enjoy!

