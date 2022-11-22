Read full article on original website
Related
10 terrific turkey facts
Turkeys can fly, blush and are distant relatives of Tyrannosaurus rex. Read on to learn more about these Thanksgiving divas.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Kyiv residents ‘need more protection’ as temperature drops and power fails
Ukraine’s president calls on local government officials to do more as power cuts leave population vulnerable to the elements
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes
KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Ukrainian authorities endeavored Saturday to restore electricity and water services after recent pummeling by Russian military strikes that vastly damaged infrastructure, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying millions have seen their power restored since blackouts swept the war-battered country days earlier. Skirmishes continued in the east and residents from the southern city […]
Thanksgiving dinner 20% more expensive this year
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- With Thanksgiving just over a week away, the cost of providing that holiday feast will cost more this year, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the American Farm Bureau Federation. On average, feeding 10 people at a Thanksgiving table will cost 20% more than...
Navy Times
Navy unveils astronaut-themed uniform for annual clash with rival Army
The Naval Academy’s uniform for its annual gridiron clash against its rivals from West Point is out of this world. For their 123rd game against Army, the Midshipmen will be dressed from head-to-toe in NASA-themed gear that pays homage to the academy’s astronaut alums, including Bruce McCandless, who made history when he completed the first untethered spacewalk.
Navy Times
The Marine who was a duck (yes, an actual duck)
On Nov. 20, 1943, 18,000 Marines were met with withering fire, poured out by elite troops of the Imperial Navy’s Special Naval Landing Force. The attack on Betio, the largest and southernmost island in the Tarawa atoll, required a direct assault on the beachheads by U.S. Marines. On that...
Comments / 0