Teenage girl shot in leg while in bed when suspects open fire outside home
ALGONA, Wash. — A teenage girl is in the hospital after gunfire went through her Algona home Wednesday night. Algona police said that just before 6 p.m., a home in the 200 block of Second Avenue North was hit by gunfire. A 14-year-old girl was sitting in bed when...
KOMO News
11-year-old child hurt in road rage shooting on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old child is hurt after a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Friday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) received reports of the incident at 2:22 p.m., according to a press release. WSP troopers confirmed to KOMO News the child was injured in a shooting on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall.
Details emerge about man shot and killed in Southcenter parking garage
TUKWILA, Wash. — More details are emerging about a man who was shot and killed last week at Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila. Family and friends are rallying around the man’s wife, who was there when the shooting happened. Mary Wesolowicz told KIRO 7 her husband was selfless,...
Man stabbed in back near Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE — A man was stabbed in the back near Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning. Police said the victim called 911 at 11:30 a.m. and said he had been stabbed on Third Avenue. The man said he had been walking on Third Avenue between Blanchard and Virginia...
Federal Way gun owner charged after 8-year-old shoots 9-year-old brother in head
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Charges were filed against a Federal Way man accused of leaving a gun on his bed, where it was found by his two younger brothers, and one boy shot the other boy in the head. LeAnthony J. Todd, 18, was charged on Nov. 15 with...
q13fox.com
‘Extremely disappointed’: Mother says deputies didn't investigate after her son died in hit-and-run
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) released a photo showing the make and model of a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run. A woman's 31-year-old son was killed in that crash, and over the weekend, she told FOX 13 that deputies were not investigating it.
22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
KREM
Detectives continue to investigate 1998 killing of pregnant Tacoma woman and her two kids
TACOMA, Wash. — In 1998, a pregnant mother and her two young children were beaten inside their Tacoma home, which was then lit on fire. Linda Tran's family is still searching for answers about the murders over 20 years later. "Linda was incredibly amazing," her cousin Hannah Scoccolo said....
q13fox.com
Investigators release picture of suspect car in deadly hit-and-run in Parkland
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has released a photo of a deadly hit-and-run suspect's vehicle. The incident happened in Parkland, Washington. Anyone with information is urged to contact the PCSD or Crime Stoppers at the number at the end of the video.
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
q13fox.com
Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash
Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in South Delridge neighborhood
SEATTLE — A 17-year-old was shot and injured in Seattle’s South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Officers responded to the 8800 block of Delridge Way Southwest just before 2 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arriving at the scene, police located the...
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Lake Stevens crash
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash in Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving. At 1:18 p.m., police were called to a fatal crash at State Route 92 and Lake Drive. A man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound on SR...
q13fox.com
Court docs: Tacoma double homicide suspect may have been involved in a third deadly shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - The suspected shooter of a double homicide in Tacoma was arraigned on Wednesday in Pierce County Court. A judge set bail at $5 million for 28-year-old Paul Snider. Snider allegedly killed two men near 80th and Hosmer Street near Bass Pro Shop on Monday morning. "Now we...
q13fox.com
17-year-old shot in West Seattle
According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Two fires intentionally set on Kent’s East Hill
KENT, Wash. — Two early-morning fires were set on Kent’s East Hill in what Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority says is an ongoing problem in the area. The fires were set behind Walgreens and the Dollar Store in the 10400 block of Southeast 256th Street. Bundles of cardboard...
q13fox.com
'My mind is poisoned:' 9-year-old recalls seeing his mom get carjacked in broad daylight
TACOMA, Wash. - A mother says she’s grateful to be alive after she and her son were carjacked outside their home in Tacoma at the beginning of November. The woman says she was dragged by the alleged thieves and was nearly killed as they made a second attempt to run over her.
KEPR
Trailer fire in Auburn believed to be cover up for murder
AUBURN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office said they believe that a person found dead in a trailer fire in Auburn last week was killed before the fire. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 17. The trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived a person was found dead inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.
