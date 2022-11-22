Read full article on original website
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After 0-0 World Cup Draw Against England
The game we have all been waiting for has finally concluded – and with a draw? Yes, that’s right. The United States-England Group B World Cup matchup wrapped with a scoreless finish after 90 plus minutes of intense play. Nonetheless, the draw is not a bad result for...
Poland v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Follow all the action as Hervé Renard’s side taken on Robert Lewandowski and co
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
Maradona's World Cup Absence “Strange” for Messi, Argentina
No matter what happens on the field, this World Cup will be a special one for Argentina. It likely will be the last World Cup for Lionel Messi and already is the first since the death of Diego Maradona. The Argentine great died exactly two years ago Friday. Maradona, his...
How to Watch USMNT vs. England in 2022 World Cup Group B Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a day Friday is setting up to be. Thanksgiving leftovers, Black Friday and World Cup action – all in a 24-hour span. It’s also an important moment...
How Host Nations Have Fared in FIFA World Cup History
Qatar, show us what you got. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by a Middle Eastern country for the first time in the tournament’s 92-year history. Though Qatar is not expected to make a deep run in 2022, it begets the question: How have host nations fared in World Cup history?
Mohammed Muntari Scores Qatar's First Ever World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Qatar is making its first World Cup appearance this year on home soil, and it now has its first goal. Mohammed Muntari scored in the 78th minute of Friday’s...
Top Three Moments From Day 6 of 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw the first team eliminated from knockout-round qualification. And it was the hosts that had their World Cup title dreams dashed.
How to Watch Qatar vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway. So far, we’ve seen an upset in the Group A standings following Qatar’s debut battle against Ecuador. In the opening match of the tournament, Ecuador soared to a 2-0 victory over the host nation, and this match against Senegal is the first time Qatar will be returning to the pitch since.
Qatar Becomes First Team Eliminated From 2022 World Cup Group Stage
The World Cup will continue without its host on the pitch. Qatar is officially the first team eliminated from the knockout round following the Netherlands and Ecuadors’ draw on Friday. They join South Africa as the only other host country to be eliminated in the group stage. Qatar opened...
Enner Valencia Scores Vs. Netherlands for Third World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer is living up to his title in Qatar. Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the 2022 World Cup in Ecuador’s 2-0 win...
Cody Gakpo a Breakout Star at World Cup After Another Goal for Netherlands
Cody Gakpo can score late or early for the Netherlands. After scoring the go-ahead goal in the closing minutes of a 2-0 win over Senegal on Monday, the forward again put the Dutch in front Friday with a goal in the opening minutes of their matchup against Ecuador. That penchant...
Senegal Scores Pair of Second-Half Goals to Fend Off Qatar
It took some patience, but Senegal remains in the hunt heading into the second week of World Cup action. After taking a 1-0 lead late in the first half, Senegal opened up the second half with a perfectly executed set piece. Ismail Jakob’s corner made contact with forward Famara Diedhiou’s head, and he buried the ball to the back post.
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
What Are the Best Rivalries to Watch for at the 2022 World Cup?
USA, England – Group B. Starting with rivalries in group games, Group B gets us started as there’s not a rivalry matchup in Group A (Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands). Group B will provide two, with USA vs. England surely being No. 1. The history between these two teams goes well beyond the football pitch, but USA has a win-tie-loss record of 1-1-0 against the Three Lions. Let’s see what fireworks this Thanksgiving matchup will have in store.
Report: Neymar Could Miss Rest of Group Play for Brazil
One of soccer’s biggest stars is going to miss some time in Qatar. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland due to an ankle injury. ESPN reports that Neymar is also in danger of missing Brazil’s last Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, Dec. 2.
2022 World Cup Power Rankings After First Group Stage Game
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a wild first week in Qatar. With every nation having played its first group stage game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we’ve already witnessed multiple shocking upsets and some thrilling encounters.
Which Country Invented Soccer? A Look Back at Football's Early History
Often dubbed “The World’s Game,” the sport of soccer had to originate somewhere. Due to its accessibility and straightforward style, people all across the globe revere the sport, which shows when events like the World Cup occur. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar,...
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage...
