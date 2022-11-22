Read full article on original website
Navy Times
Navy releases petty officer advancement results
The Navy on Wednesday released its petty officer advancement list for those sailors bumping up a rank in cycle 256. Go here to see who made the cut. The percentage of slots for advancement opportunities for E-4 increased this cycle, from about 23.5% to 26%. Meanwhile, the percentage of E-5...
Navy Times
‘Devotion’ tells an understated friendship story set in the Korean War
You’d be forgiven for being surprised after seeing “Devotion” and realizing it is not, in fact, a military action movie. The film, based on a true Korean War story written by Adam Makos, has all the makings of a war epic, including a few tense dogfight scenes sure to leave audience members sweating bullets.
Navy Times
USS Nitze seizes $20M in illicit drugs from vessel in Gulf of Aden
The guided-missile destroyer Nitze seized roughly $20 million worth of illicit drugs from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday. The Nitze was conducting a patrol in international waters when it found 2,200 kilograms of hashish and 330 kilograms of methamphetamine on the fishing vessel. The destroyer was operating as part of Combined Task Force 153 in support of 5th Fleet’s Combined Maritime Forces.
Navy Times
Navy unveils astronaut-themed uniform for annual clash with rival Army
The Naval Academy’s uniform for its annual gridiron clash against its rivals from West Point is out of this world. For their 123rd game against Army, the Midshipmen will be dressed from head-to-toe in NASA-themed gear that pays homage to the academy’s astronaut alums, including Bruce McCandless, who made history when he completed the first untethered spacewalk.
Navy Times
The Marine who was a duck (yes, an actual duck)
On Nov. 20, 1943, 18,000 Marines were met with withering fire, poured out by elite troops of the Imperial Navy’s Special Naval Landing Force. The attack on Betio, the largest and southernmost island in the Tarawa atoll, required a direct assault on the beachheads by U.S. Marines. On that...
Navy Times
USS Gerald R Ford slated to wrap up first deployment
Aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford is slated to return to Naval Station Norfolk from its inaugural deployment Saturday. The carrier, which got underway Oct. 4, and its strike group focused on air defense, anti-subsurface warfare, distributed maritime operations, and conducted a transfer of authority with NATO during their time underway.
