Stearns Bank Community Challenge Returns for 2022
(KNSI) — Stearns Bank and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation are teaming up again for the Stearns Bank Community Challenge. Stearns Bank is offering dollar-for-dollar up to a $100,000 match to be donated to three area food shelves this holiday season. The money will go to the Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf, the Salvation Army food shelf and the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf. Contributions can be sent directly to the organizations to the attention of the Stearns Bank Community Challenge.
Update: St. Cloud Water Tower To Glow Orange To Raise Awareness of Violence Against Women
(KNSI) – St. Cloud will bathe its water tower in orange to support Zonta Club’s Orange The World campaign to raise awareness about violence against women. The water tower off Interstate 94 and Clearwater Road will be lit for 16 days, starting on Friday until December 10th. For...
St. Cloud Holding Summit on Revitalizing Downtown
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is holding a summit next month to help develop a vision to revitalize downtown. Mayor Dave Kleis says it is part of his plans to bring more people downtown to live. “I proposed, when we talked before about adding 1,000 market rate housing units. That’s part of it but, this will be more of a vision. We’ve had a lot of drawings [and there are] a lot of things we’re doing.”
Minnesota’s Thanksgiving Turkey Welcomed at Capitol
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s rank as the top turkey-producing state was displayed at the Capitol as the state’s official Thanksgiving bird was presented. Governor Tim Walz and St. Cloud area Senator Aric Putnam were among those who welcomed Minnesota’s Thanksgiving turkey. Putnam was recently named Chairman of the Senate Agricultural Committee.
