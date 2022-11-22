(KNSI) — Stearns Bank and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation are teaming up again for the Stearns Bank Community Challenge. Stearns Bank is offering dollar-for-dollar up to a $100,000 match to be donated to three area food shelves this holiday season. The money will go to the Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf, the Salvation Army food shelf and the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf. Contributions can be sent directly to the organizations to the attention of the Stearns Bank Community Challenge.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO