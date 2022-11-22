ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Boise State Takes Care Of Utah State, 42-23

Broncos win, 42-23 Contact/Follow @MWCwire. One of the best things about a black Friday game is that you can be on national network TV. This game also comes with an early 10 AM MT kickoff. The early start led to a sluggish start for both Utah State and the Broncos, as they combined for five punts to start the game. The first non-punt drive was by Utah State, which got into field goal range with the help of 30 penalty yards by the Broncos, only to miss the 52-yard attempt when Aggie kicker Connor Cole drove the kick into the back of his right guard’s head.
LOGAN, UT
Fresno State Vs Wyoming: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions

Fresno State Vs Wyoming: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions. Week 13: Wyoming Cowboys (7-4, 5-2 MW) vs Fresno State Bulldogs (7-4, 6-1 MW) It’s Senior Night as the Bulldogs look for their seventh straight win. The Wyoming Cowboys are looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Boise State. Now the Cowboys will look to snap a three-game losing streak to Fresno State. Wyoming has only won once in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA

