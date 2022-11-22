ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Potential Cody Bellinger Replacement

By Noah Camras
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qj2bi_0jK4fDql00

They're shopping for an outfielder early in free agency.

Cody Bellinger is officially a free agent, leaving the Dodgers with a major hole in their outfield. They do have some internal options, including Trayce Thompson and James Outman, but there's a good chance the Dodgers look externally for an outfielder if they don't end up bringing Bellinger back. And MLB Network's Jon Morosi mentioned a free agent outfielder they could be targeting.

Morosi reported that the Dodgers are showing interest in OF Mitch Haniger, who spent last season with the Seattle Mariners.

Haniger struggled with COVID-19 and an ankle injury in 2022, so he was limited to just 57 games. However, he's been an above average power-hitter through the first six years of his career, and could provide some real slug in the bottom of the Dodgers' lineup.

Haniger is a career .261 hitter with 112 home runs and 323 RBIs in 564 games. He's spent the last five years with the Mariners, but began his career in the NL West with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Haniger played exclusively at right field and DH in 2022, but has spent time at all three outfield positions in his career.

And in his career at Dodger Stadium, Haniger has two hits and two walks in 10 plate appearances. Both of his hits are home runs.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger’s potential centerfield replacement could be Dodgers’ 2023 X-Factor

Much has been made about Cody Bellinger’ potential centerfield replacement for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have been linked to free agents such as Kevin Kiermaier and Mitch Haniger. Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor have also been listed as options. Even Joey Gallo is a possibility. But there is one Dodgers’ prospect who could end up taking over centerfield duties and emerging as a star next season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League

The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Trea Turner Continues to Be Strongly Linked to Phillies

While the Dodgers cleared over $100 million in the books, it doesn’t directly correlate with bringing Trea Turner back to the Dodgers. The Dodgers can still possibly look to add Aaron Judge, but with the departures of Cody Bellinger and Tyler Anderson the team also needs to find replacements in their respective positions which only furthers the notion of Turner leaving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy