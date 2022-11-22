ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Eizember: One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

By Erin Christy
 3 days ago
The search for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is considered one of the longest in Oklahoma state history.

Eizember is clemency hearing is set for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — almost two decades after the manhunt started.

In October 2003, Eizember headed to Depew where he believed his ex-girlfriend, Kathy Biggs, was hiding from him at her mother’s house. He broke into the neighbor’s home to watch for her, but a confrontation ensued and A.J. and Patsy Cantrell were shot and killed.

Eizember then beat his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Carla Wright, and shot and wounded her grandson, 16-year-old Tyler Montgomery, before leaving the scene.

For weeks, law enforcement staked out in some Creek County woods where they believed Eizember was hiding. News crews detailed the hunt for him on a daily basis.

Eventually, he told authorities he had been hiding in those woods but escaped to a church food pantry in Depew. He ate, hid there and watched TV for 37 days.

On Nov. 23, a church volunteer found him. Eizember stole her car and drove to Arkansas until he ran out of gas.

A couple pulled over to help, but he took them hostage and drove their car to Texas. The couple eventually persuaded Eizember to pull over and they used their hidden gun in the car to shoot him and get away.

Eizember was later arrested after stopping for medical help at a store. The clerk provided authorities with a description of the man who showed up shot and injured. They tracked him down in the couple’s stolen car.

Pam B
3d ago

He's an evil person. All of this because he was upset with his EX-GIRLFRIEND. A total of six people he injured or killed! If anyone deserves the death penalty, it's him. Twenty years is too long!!!

SA Carroll
3d ago

This is why I never pick up anyone along the road. I will call highway patrol and let them know where they are located, if need be. But, of course they didn’t have cell phones when this happened.

Ruslana
3d ago

cops can be so dumb sometimes. I really hate to say it. He hid at a church , gets to eat and watch TV for how many days ? 😅

