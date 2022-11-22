Read full article on original website
How to Hand Embroidery a Modern Christmas Tree
Sew What Alicia brings us this charming and festive modern Christmas tree design. It can be used for a number of different things. You can turn it into a little pillow like she demonstrates in the blog post. You could easily put it into an embroidery hoop too. It would also make a lovely ornament for your tree. No matter how you use it, it is beautiful.
Upcycled T-Shirt Drawstring Bag – Sewing Tutorial
Kids have outgrown their favorite t-shirts? Don’t throw them away! Stephanie at Swoodson Says has an easy sewing tutorial showing how to upcycle an old t-shirt into a cute drawstring bag. And unlike a t-shirt, your child will never outgrow the drawstring bag! Go to Swoodson Says to see how to make an upcycled drawstring bag.
Candy Canes Cross Stitch Pattern
This free cross stitch pattern from Ugly Duckling House uses nine colors and is 66 by 62 stitches. That works out to about 4.7 by 4.4 inches on 14-coutn fabric. Grab the pattern from Ugly Duckling House. [Photo: Ugly Duckling House.]. Looking for more Christmas Cross Stitch patterns? Check these...
Colorful Pumpkin Patch Layout
I love the bold bright colors on this Pumpkin Patch Layout from Nathalie! She used new products from Doodlebug that are also perfect for Farmer’s Markets, Apple Orchards, Thanksgiving, Fall Harvests page designs and more. Over the printed word background paper she added layers of colorful papers with the 3 photos in the center surrounded by lots of cute pre-printed die cut elements, title and banner.
‘It made me think of decorations on a Christmas tree’: Arianna Genghini’s best phone picture
The Italian photographer was in San Francisco’s Chinatown when she came across this grand ivory building
Recipe Exchange: Best Carrot Cake
This is the carrot cake recipe and absolutely unbeatable in food and dining editor Jennifer Biggs’ experience.
Happy Thanksgiving
I want to wish our readers in the US a Happy Thanksgiving! We are grateful for our readers!. Visit my blog, P is for Paper, for a card tutorial. Looking for Thanksgiving printables? Check these designs out on Etsy.
60% off Yarn
You are probably getting sick of all the black Friday sales but here is one you WILL want to hear about. 60% off sitewide at Darn Good Yarn. Time to buy something for me!. You do not need a coupon code to save money on this yarn, Prices discounted automatically at checkout.
The Perfect Blanket for Fall Football Games and Beyond
With a name like the Friday Night Lights blanket, you know this is a project that’s going to be perfect for snuggling under at football games (or cross-country meets, or any other sport that happens outside this time of year). Worked in super bulky yarn, it’s a project that’s...
Die Cut Your Own Foam Stamp for a Fall Pillow Project
I’ve had a Brother Scan N Cut electronic die cutting machine for a while now and am still learning fun new things I can do with it, like die cutting custom stamps from sheets of foam. I had no idea! Over on the Brother Crafts blog you can find a tutorial on how to cut a sentiment stamp and use paint to apply it to a pillow case for a Fall Home Decor project. Just think of all the project possibilities with cutting your own stamp designs!
A Shawl to Knit When You See People IRL
Gatherings of people — family or otherwise — are not always conducive to getting a lot of knitting done. If you have to pay attention to your pattern you can miss out on some of the fun of being with people IRL (that’s in real life). So...
Fields of Gold Beanie Knitting Pattern
This lovely, super bulky hat evokes feelings of fall and harvest time. The Fields of Gold Beanie is an adult sized hat with wheat motifs worked in stranded colorwork. You can work the wheat in gold or light brown, or work the hat in a darker color and the wheat in white if you like.
