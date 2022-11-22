I’ve had a Brother Scan N Cut electronic die cutting machine for a while now and am still learning fun new things I can do with it, like die cutting custom stamps from sheets of foam. I had no idea! Over on the Brother Crafts blog you can find a tutorial on how to cut a sentiment stamp and use paint to apply it to a pillow case for a Fall Home Decor project. Just think of all the project possibilities with cutting your own stamp designs!

