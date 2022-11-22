Base layers need to do three things in order to perform well in the outdoors. They need to keep you warm through insulation, they need to breathe well during aerobic activities, and they need to wick moisture away from your body and allow it to evaporate. While your good ol’ waffle-style long johns might be comfortable and cozy near the fire, they no longer cut the mustard when it comes to modern needs. Merino wool, synthetic materials and a host of alternatives are better designed to accomplish all three objectives well, and they can be relied upon to do the job when you need them most.

8 DAYS AGO