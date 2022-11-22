Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 12 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:05 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Seahawks are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Raiders 27, Seahawks 24

Jeremy Cluff writes: "We keep waiting for the Raiders to turn the corner. Maybe their win in Week 11 will get them going?"

Bookies.com : Bet the Seahawks to cover vs. Raiders

Bill Speros writes: "Josh McDaniels is the Michael Scott of the NFL. Just when you think Dunder Mifflin is going to close the Scranton branch, the Broncos show up on the schedule and forget to cover Davante Adams in overtime. But next week, Scott's Tots miss out on their college scholarships."

ESPN : Raiders have a 50.9% chance to win the Week 12 game

The site gives the Seahawks a 48.5% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Seahawks to cover vs. Raiders

It writes: "Seattle didn’t look great in a London loss to the Bucs, but they showed enough signs late that I don’t think they’re about to slip into a spiral. The Raiders managed a big win in Denver, but given the Broncos struggles this season, it’s hard to put too much value on it. I’ll lay the points with Seattle at home."

Sports Betting Dime : Seahawks 29.9, Raiders 23.8

The site's formula predicts that the Seahawks will win the Week 12 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Take the Seahawks to cover vs. Raiders

It writes: "The Raiders aren’t known for their ability to stand up to pressure and win close games. They’re going to need to do that if they’re going to have a shot against Seattle. Sure their win against Denver could be the start of something, or it could be that they just ran into a Seahawks team at the wrong time."

