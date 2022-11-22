ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 12 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:05 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Seahawks are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 12 picks : Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

The Arizona Republic : Raiders 27, Seahawks 24

Jeremy Cluff writes: "We keep waiting for the Raiders to turn the corner. Maybe their win in Week 11 will get them going?"

Bookies.com : Bet the Seahawks to cover vs. Raiders

Bill Speros writes: "Josh McDaniels is the Michael Scott of the NFL. Just when you think Dunder Mifflin is going to close the Scranton branch, the Broncos show up on the schedule and forget to cover Davante Adams in overtime. But next week, Scott's Tots miss out on their college scholarships."

NFL Week 12 odds : Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6WN5_0jK4ep3e00

ESPN : Raiders have a 50.9% chance to win the Week 12 game

The site gives the Seahawks a 48.5% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Seahawks to cover vs. Raiders

It writes: "Seattle didn’t look great in a London loss to the Bucs, but they showed enough signs late that I don’t think they’re about to slip into a spiral. The Raiders managed a big win in Denver, but given the Broncos struggles this season, it’s hard to put too much value on it. I’ll lay the points with Seattle at home."

How to watch: NFL Week 12 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Seahawks 29.9, Raiders 23.8

The site's formula predicts that the Seahawks will win the Week 12 NFL game.

OddsChecker :  Take the Seahawks to cover vs. Raiders

It writes: "The Raiders aren’t known for their ability to stand up to pressure and win close games. They’re going to need to do that if they’re going to have a shot against Seattle. Sure their win against Denver could be the start of something, or it could be that they just ran into a Seahawks team at the wrong time."

NFL power rankings Week 12: Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans make statements with big wins

NFL playoff picture Week 12: NFC, AFC postseason races tighten

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith

After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
SEATTLE, WA
Hays Post

QB wristbands a trending NFL topic after Carroll comments

DENVER (AP) — Whether Pete Carroll meant it as a barb for Russell Wilson or a bouquet for Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks coach made play-calling wristbands a hot topic in the NFL during a topsy-turvy season that has rattled the longstanding quarterback order. Carroll was talking about the...
SEATTLE, WA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy