Millcreek Township, PA

State police corporal gets probation, fines in Millcreek hit-and-run that hurt 80-year-old

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

A Pennsylvania State Police corporal accused of fleeing from a crash he caused in Millcreek Township while off-duty and then lying to officers about it was sentenced on Tuesday to serve six months of probation and pay $350 in fines.

An 80-year-old motorist was injured in the crash. The corporal lied to police when he said he had hit a deer, investigators said.

The defendant, Matthew P. Burns, 39, of Fairview Township, was sentenced Tuesday immediately after he pleaded guilty to four charges in the case.

Burns, a state police corporal based out of Girard, pleaded guilty before Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender to a third-degree misdemeanor count of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property; and to summary counts of failure to stop and give information and render aid, giving false information and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Burns, a member of the state police since 2013, apologized to the court and to the victim as Burns stood before the judge. Burns said he also failed to uphold his civic duty, as well as the oath he took as a member of the state police.

Burns said he was in court Tuesday to "take responsibility for these consequences."

Burns' pleas followed an agreement reached between prosecutors and Burns' lawyer at Burns' preliminary hearing on Oct. 18. Assistant District Attorney Hillary Hoffman said after that hearing that Burns waived the charges to court under an agreement in which he was expected to plead guilty to all four offenses by the end of the year.

A conviction for a third-degree misdemeanor, the grading of the most serious charge against Burns, carries a maximum sentence of a year in county prison. A sentence of probation was in the standard range of the state sentencing guidelines in Burns' case, Hoffman said. The guidelines consider such factors as a guilty plea and the defendant's prior records.

Off-duty trooper told police he hit a deer

The accident happened on June 9 shortly before 1 a.m. at the intersection of West Ridge and Swanville roads in Millcreek.

Millcreek police accused Burns of running a stop sign while traveling along Swanville Road and crashing his Chevrolet Silverado pickup into a Kia Sorento that was traveling east on West Ridge Road. Witnesses told police the pickup then made a U-turn and fled from the crash scene, according to Burns' criminal complaint.

Township police said they traced the license plate of the truck provided by a witness to Burns, and they went to his Fairview residence. Officers found the Chevrolet Silverado in the driveway with damage to the driver's side and a flat tire. When they spoke to Burns, he admitted to driving the truck but denied hitting the Kia, claiming instead that he had struck a deer somewhere on Swanville Road, according to the complaint.

Officers said they checked the area but found no evidence of a deer being hit.

Millcreek police did not impound the damaged truck, and Burns was not asked to submit to a blood draw for testing of possible impairment.

Prosecutor says trooper treated 'as any other defendant'

Burns' lawyer, Grant Travis, told Brabender on Tuesday that it was "incredible" that Burns was standing before the judge. He said he has known Burns for some time and has been involved in cases with him, and he found Burns to be an empathetic, reasonable and fair state police trooper.

Travis said that, in many cases similar to this, those cases typically end at the preliminary hearing stage. He said Burns is being made an example of, noting that "perhaps that's appropriate."

Travis said Burns has been under media and law enforcement scrutiny, and the incident could possibly affect his job. Whatever happened in court Tuesday probably pales in comparison to what Burns might face in the future, Travis said.

Hoffman, in her remarks to Brabender, acknowledged Burns' law enforcement career. But in response to Travis' comment about Burns being made an example of, Hoffman noted that Burns was not charged with more serious offenses.

She said the driver of the vehicle Burns hit, whom she identified as an 80-year-old man who lives in Florida, suffered not only severe property damage but physical damage, as his sternum was fractured in the accident. The victim was not in court.

Burns "is being treated as any other defendant," Hoffman said.

Burns was placed on administrative duties with the state police following the accident. He remains on administrative duties, state police said Tuesday.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Comments / 5

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
3d ago

This lawyers a joke right with him also. Then the lawyer goes on to say he's surprised the cop was standing there. Let any average person do the same crime and you'll see the difference in the punishment

Reply
5
FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
3d ago

A slap on the hand and he'll get drunk and do it again to get out of the d.u.i.. If anyone knows how to get away with d.u.i. it's anyone that works in the lagal system. Make it home without getting caught and take a few slugs and you're golden. They can't prove you were drunk unless you tell them

Reply
4
 

