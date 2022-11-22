Holiday Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookies w/Sea Salt
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups minus 2 tbsp cake flour
- 1 2/3 cups bread flour
- 1 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 2 1/2 sticks (1 1/4 cups) unsalted butter
- 1 1/4 cups brown sugar
- 1 cup plus 2 tbsp granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 20 ounces of 60 percent cacao chocolate chips (I use Ghirardelli brand)
- Sea salt
Directions:
- In a large bowl, cream butter with brown and white sugars for five minutes, until creamy. Add both eggs and vanilla, mix well.
- In a separate bowl, mix together flours, baking soda and baking powder.
- Slowly add the flour mixture into the butter mixture. I recommend doing so a little at a time with a hand mixer — it gets thick!
- Fold in the chocolate chips using a spoon or spatula.
- Cover the dough with plastic wrap — I recommend one layer pressed down directly onto the dough and a second layer over top of the bowl — and refrigerate for 24-48 hours.
- After refrigeration, place balls of dough on a cookie sheet and bake at 350°F for 8-10 minutes, sprinkling with sea salt halfway through.
