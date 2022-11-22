ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookies w/Sea Salt

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups minus 2 tbsp cake flour
  • 1 2/3 cups bread flour
  • 1 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 2 1/2 sticks (1 1/4 cups) unsalted butter
  • 1 1/4 cups brown sugar
  • 1 cup plus 2 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 20 ounces of 60 percent cacao chocolate chips (I use Ghirardelli brand)
  • Sea salt

Directions:

  • In a large bowl, cream butter with brown and white sugars for five minutes, until creamy. Add both eggs and vanilla, mix well.
  • In a separate bowl, mix together flours, baking soda and baking powder.
  • Slowly add the flour mixture into the butter mixture. I recommend doing so a little at a time with a hand mixer — it gets thick!
  • Fold in the chocolate chips using a spoon or spatula.
  • Cover the dough with plastic wrap — I recommend one layer pressed down directly onto the dough and a second layer over top of the bowl — and refrigerate for 24-48 hours.
  • After refrigeration, place balls of dough on a cookie sheet and bake at 350°F for 8-10 minutes, sprinkling with sea salt halfway through.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com . Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch .

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holiday Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookies w/Sea Salt

