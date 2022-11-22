AAA offers Tow to Go free service for impaired drivers over holiday weekend: What to know

Blackout Wednesday is approaching, and the American Automobile Association (AAA) has a way for drivers to not make a big mistake on one of the biggest bar nights of the year.

The auto insurance company created Tow to Go, a service to help get impaired drivers home after a night of too many shots. Over the past 25 years, the AAA has provided services to more than 25,000 impaired drivers.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest drinking evenings because most people don’t work the next day; friends and family are visiting; it’s another alternative to entertaining before the big meal, and the big meal the next day is a good hangover cure, according to Bar and Club Stats website .

How does Tow to Go work?

AAA wants people to know this free service should be a last resort. When drivers call the dispatch, a tow truck will arrive and take the car and owner to their destination within a 10-mile radius.

The numbers to call for dispatch:

855-2-Tow-2-Go or 855-286-9246

The services are only available in the following states:

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Michigan

North Dakota

Nebraska

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Denver, Colorado

Charlotte, North Carolina

Fort Wayne/ South Bend, Indiana

Guidelines for using Tow to Go

The service will operate only from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

It’s free for AAA members and nonmembers.

Only one rider is allowed and it has to be within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments are not available and this service is for someone who did not plan ahead. The AAA encourages that this serves as a last resort and that drivers make sure to have a designated driver.

Make note that AAA may have to make other arrangements for an impaired driver to be picked up.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or in severe weather.

Why was it important to implement?

According to AAA, this will be the third-busiest Thanksgiving for roads in history .

Crash data reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) say mixing cocktails with crowded roads can be a deadly combination. According to NHTSA, in 2016-20, over 800 people died in crashes involving drunken drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a written response. “Alcohol, drugs, and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location.”

