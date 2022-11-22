ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
Kiera Hogan Fired From The Baddies During AEW Dynamite

Jade Cargill formed The Baddies even though she never needed the group in the first place. Tonight, the AEW TBS Champion fired a member of the group in a shocking development on Dynamite. Jade Cargill and The Baddies were on Dynamite tonight. Cargill cut a promo on her recent confrontation...
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. Lesnar commands a lot of pull backstage, and it is not hard to see why. Lesnar also doesn’t want to work with just everyone in WWE, and that seems to include Kevin Owens for some reason.
Rhea Ripley Trolls The Mysterios After Brutal Assault On Thanksgiving

Rhea Ripley has been a pain in the neck for The Mysterios ever since Dominik’s heel turn at Clash at the Castle. The Nightmare continues to stand by Dominik’s side through thick and thin and there’s no denying that. Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the...
Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon

Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
WWE Drops Insane Bray Wyatt Storyline Tease During SmackDown

WWE took a completely different direction with Bray Wyatt’s storyline in the wake of his grant return at Extreme Rules 2022. Wyatt claims he’s struggling to restrain The Fiend, but his psychiatrist seems to suggest otherwise. WWE dropped a major storyline tease during Bray Wyatt’s promo on SmackDown...
MJF Compares Himself To Roman Reigns As The Face Of His Company

Roman Reigns has been a dominant champion since winning the Universal Championship. His epic 800+ day reign as champion will go down in history as one of the greatest title reigns in WWE history. His faction The Bloodline will also be remembered as one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Meanwhile, MJF is also making big waves in AEW.
Santino Marella’s Goal In WWE Was To Make Superstars Break Character

Vince McMahon, the former chairman of WWE, was known to be quite strict with how he ran the company. However, there were some areas where he was quite lax. It seems a former WWE superstar used this to his advantage. 2-time Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella recently joined The A2theK Wrestling...
MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett

The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
Fans Spot Bizarre Botch On AEW Roster Page

AEW has a lot going on in the company, so it’s safe to assume that some things can slip through the cracks. It seems that happened once again, and fans were quick to call the company out on that. Kris Statlander’s one of the original stars of AEW’s women’s...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Has Less Than 100 Tickets Left

The Survivor Series Premium Live event 2022 is set to go down tonight. Clearly, fans are ecstatic about the event, as seen by ticket sales. It was recently reported that there are less than 100 tickets left. According to Wrestletix, the current setup and capacity are 12,918. Out of that...
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Never Released Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was heavily pushed during his first run with WWE. That wasn’t surprising given Vince McMahon’s penchant for big, strong men. Strowman fit the bill perfectly as a big guy who could move fast and perform incredible feats of strength. The formula worked perfectly well. Strowman would...
Becky Lynch Makes Big Claim After WWE SmackDown Return

Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star power is undeniable. She was out of action for months, but finally came back this week on Smackdown. Now she has sent a warning to Damage CTRL ahead of Survivor Series. As seen on this week’s...
Dominik & Rhea Ripley Invade Rey Mysterio’s Home On Thanksgiving

Dominik Mysterio was tired of living under Rey Mysterio’s shadow and turned on him at Clash of the Castle premium live event on September 3, 2022. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to take things to the extreme on Thanksgiving. WWE posted a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley...

