East Lansing, MI

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle Monday night in Meridian Township

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

MERIDIAN TWP. − Police were investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Monday night near East Lansing.

Meridian Township police identified the man who died as Dennis Goff, 75, of East Lansing.

The crash happened about 8:35 p.m. in the area of Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive. Goff was in the road when he was hit by a vehicle., police said. He was taken to Sparrow Hospital by the Meridian Township Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead.

The female driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police, township police Capt. Rick Grillo said.

It was not immediately clear why Goff was in the road, and investigators were still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash, Grillo said.

No one had been arrested in connection with the crash, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call township police at (517) 853-4800 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's social media sites.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com . Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle Monday night in Meridian Township

Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

