As Elon Musk reshapes Twitter, should government regulate social platforms?

Musk, Musk. Musk. By now, we’re all sick of hearing about the mercurial billionaire who is either a genius or a clown. But this is his moment. He bought a platform with 397 million subscribers, a net worth of $42 billion and $1.8 billion in revenue. He’s ringmaster of the world’s largest public square — one of the most influential opinion makers in the world.

Will he silence his enemies? Allow those on Twitter sent to the gulag back in the family? Control the Russian bots, the violence promoting crazies, the Nazis and antisemites? Or will he let it all loose in the wildest open forum humankind has ever known?

Staring him and us in the face — in Congress, in court, in our “tweeting” personal and political lives — is the question of just how public social media sites should be. And how much, if at all, government should regulate Twitter and other mega-social media, like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

The might and power of these platforms has altered American democracy, with misinformation like we’ve never seen before, with cries for violence and dangerous radicalism that threaten to melt civil discussion.

The other reason to consider regulation is censorship. Facebook has banned 3,000 accounts and taken down 20,000 posts for alleged vaccine misinformation. Twitter, of course, permanently banned former President Donald Trump for inciting violence and took down 70,000 accounts right after the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. (This week, Musk restored Trump's access to Twitter. ) Since they’re private companies, we have no reliable information on the censorship extent. But it’s considerable.

Does government know best?

Russia and China lead the world in censorship and then come American social media sites that have aggressively “moderated content,” for better or worse, in ways, frankly, that the mainstream press has for years. Why let Holocaust deniers speak? Why give space to someone who wants to harm people of color? Or who wants to invade the Capitol or calls climate change a hoax?

But both Texas and Florida have passed laws — blocked by federal courts — demanding that social media allow all speakers — even conspiracy theorists — to use their platforms. The laws block banning someone because of “viewpoint.” Twitter would become, in essence, a “common carrier,” like phone companies.

Please stop right here; go back to what I just wrote. The government wants to turn private property into a mandatory communal space where the owner cannot refuse to give the microphone — on their dime — to views they abhor.

And the impetus for these laws, as explained by highly regarded scholar Eugene Volokh of UCLA: “The rise of massively influential social media platforms — and their growing willingness to exclude certain material that can be central to political debates — raises, more powerfully than ever, the concerns about economic power being leveraged into political power.”

Volokh hits the nail on the head, observing: “These days, calls to treat social media platforms as common carriers are mostly coming from the Right, likely because such platforms are perceived (rightly or wrongly) as run by progressives who are especially likely to censor conservative voices.”

Conservatives think social media sites slight them. Texas Governor Abbott calls it “a dangerous movement by social media companies to silence conservative viewpoints and ideas.”

And the way to right this alleged wrong — they insist — is to tell Meta-Insta-YouTube to carry ALL messages and to biannually explain their behavior.

Read this: the government would tell the world’s biggest speakers that they can’t make their own decisions about what to publish. The government knows best. Straight out of the authoritarian playbook: wise elders decide what truths the people hear.

Media standards do warrant scrutiny

The right has long harbored deep suspicions about media, back to Richard Nixon who feared a “liberal eastern establishment press.” Today 90% of Republicans feel social media intentionally censors the right. This is their way at getting back.

Don’t get me wrong. I question many decisions made by social media on who they gag. Especially when it comes to medical debates about Covid and vaccines. We’re increasingly seeing evidence that the Biden White House is allied with social media in muffling opposition voices.

Media standards of what’s worth giving voice to — whether in The New York Times or USA TODAY Network — are worthy of scrutiny. And we should scream when we don’t like their decision-making.

But the state has no authority over private media behavior; they are not common carriers. Nor should we turn them into that. If you don’t like Facebook, log out. Displeased with Twitter? Jump ship, as many have since Musk took over.

“The balance struck by the First Amendment with respect to the press,” the Supreme Court ruled in 1974, “is that society must take the risk that occasionally debate on vital matters will not be comprehensive and that all viewpoints may not be expressed.” In that case, the court told Florida it couldn’t force the Miami Herald to allow a candidate who it criticized to reply.

Ethically, what the Herald did was unthinkable. It was clearly the dominant voice in south Florida — as Twitter and Facebook are today. But as unhappy as the court was about the Herald’s “censorship” and power, it ruled government does not choose what messages media must or can’t carry. The press decides.

And while it’s increasingly difficult to determine who is press, social media sites are a new press: more than eight in 10 Americans get news from digital devices. My Instagram points me in many news directions. Why is this any different than a “newspaper”?

Can we regulate the 'modern town square'?

When I spoke to Volokh on the telephone, he was confident the First Amendment would protect social media from “governmental restrictions on its content.” But “it’s not completely clear,” he said, whether the Constitution would protect against rules like the Texas one blocking the banning of users based on viewpoint.

“It is complicated,” he said, adding that certain Court decisions make it possible to view social media as public property, at least, for their function “hosting” third parties. In other words, it’s possible that “if you host a multitude of third parties, you must host all viewpoints, just as rules in some states say that large malls must allow all speakers on their private property.”

But he is also keenly aware of the problems this might create. “There are few problems government can’t make worse,” he observed, citing the stifling of innovation and unfair application of laws.

Nonetheless, “certain kinds of intervention can sometimes be justified when there is really a problem.” As he sees it: “We are in an environment of very close elections.” Social media “may flip outcomes.”

Of course, Rupert Murdoch has long used Fox News to influence elections. No one asks Sean Hannity to be balanced. More important: Once the government foot is in the door, why leave? Why not tell the Washington Post they too have to “host” all speakers?

Volokh concedes the “slippery slope,” but believes existing case law protects the traditional press. He calls social media “the modern town square” with private property sometimes “subject to government regulation.”

And if conservatives are correct — that the media is against them — they should be sore. And seek a remedy. But there is an uncontested solution: get your own media. You have FOX News and the Wall Street Journal. Maybe now they’ll have Twitter back in their camp. Unless Musk fires so many people that the platform crashes out of sight.

It’s just not Constitutional to tell me — or social media — what voices to carry. If Twitter thinks some voice isn’t fit to hear, it’s their choice. Not some lawmaker from Texas.

Longtime journalist Dan Rather perhaps offers another viable remedy: If Twitter “is a swamp, maybe we just all walk somewhere else.”

Rob Miraldi’s writing on the First Amendment has won numerous awards. He taught journalism at the State University of New York for many years. Twitter: @miral98 Email: rob.miraldi@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: As Elon Musk reshapes Twitter, should government regulate social platforms?