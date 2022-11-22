Read full article on original website
FREE Turkey For Seniors In Valier
Thursday's Thanksgiving lunch will be "on the house" for Valier's senior citizens. Actually, the turkey ISN'T on the house...rather it's be at the Panther Cafe. Thursday's Thanksgiving lunch is all thanks to the Panther, & L & L Automotive. You'll want to call the Panther, at 279 3352, this week to reserve your meal with all the fixings & dessert too. Happy Thanksgiving to our senior citizens from the Panther & L & L Automotive. Don't eat too much turkey...
Valier’s Ready 2 Roll With The Stroll
The CHRISTMAS Stroll, & it's set for next week, NEXT Thursday, the 1st! Valier's Christmas Stroll will be held in conjunction with the Winter Light Festival, from 5, until 8, & it'll be great. Vendors will be set up in the Valier High School Multi-Purpose Room, & there'll be hay rides, a crackling bonfire & Christmas Tree sales too. Merry Christmas from our good neighbors & friends in Valier...
Conrad’s Festival’s A Ball
Conrad's spectacular "Festival of Trees" along with wreaths, holiday decor, & LIVE auction action's set for NEXT Saturday, the 3rd. You'll enjoy viewing all the items while sampling the wine & beer tasting NEXT Saturday night, December 3rd, from 5:30, to 7. The LIVE auction kicks off with a bang at 7 o'clock SHARP at Norley Hall. Don't worry about a thing, there's NO entry fee. "I" submit, our 20-23 Christmas season's going to be a much needed well deserved treat in our Golden Triangle.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Tom Evans rejoins Cut Bank Police
Cut Bank Mayor Kim Winchell is getting good at swearing in new police officers. Last week Winchell and Police Chief Mike Schultz welcomed Sgt. Tom Evans to the force with a short swearing-in ceremony at the Cut Bank Police Station. Evans most recently worked for the Montana Highway Patrol. He...
NBCMontana
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
Jerry Black
(Shelby) – Praise and sadness are pouring in for longtime KSEN radio owner Jerry Black, who passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday morning November 22. Jerry first joined the KSEN staff in 1955 and became a manager in 1957. In 1976, John Lyon sold his interest to Jerry Black, Bob Norris and Bob Hauser. But before we go on with details, those who knew Jerry knew that he deeply cared about the Golden Triangle as a unique area and he believed that by pulling together as a friend and neighbor more could be accomplished without sacrificing the individuality and competitive spirit in which we all take pride.
Choteau’s Having Pie & Dessert 2 Days Early
Our good neighbors can enjoy some Thanksgiving pie & dessert a few days ahead of Thanksgiving, this year. It's always good to get in practice for the big day anyway. St. Joseph's Council of Catholic Women plan to host a Thanksgiving Pie & Dessert Sale on Tuesday, afternoon (11/22) from 4, to 7, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church Rectory. Please keep in mind, NO early birds. The festive day of chowing down on the "BIG" bird will be here soon enough...
Remember That SB Spaghetti Dinner??
The Sunburst Science students' spaghetti dinner that got postponed earlier on this month is set for THIS Wednesday night. All the spaghetti will be on the platters beginning at 5:30, with the service auction following the dinner around 6:15, to raise money for the students' trip to Costa Rica! Don't worry about a thing, the dinner's a free will offering...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Browning man pleads guilty to assault with hammer
GREAT FALLS — A Browning man accused of beating a man in the head with a claw hammer admitted to an assault charge Nov.16, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a press release. Calvin Lame Bull Juneau, 37, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Juneau faces...
Veterans Eat FREE In Valier
Our good neighbors at the Valier Methodist Church, will be hosting their annual Fall Luncheon. It's set for this Saturday, from 11, to 1:30, & Veterans can eat FREE. Besides the FIVE different soups, the Valier Lutheran Women will be joining in with their bake sale & raffle. Come on down & warm up with some good hot soup & fellowship Saturday.
SBY Senior CTR’S Looking A Lot Like Christmas
The Triangle Squares Quilt Guild will be enjoying their Christmas Dinner MTG** tonight (Tuesday) over at our Shelby Senior Center. There'll be a cool "gift exchange" too.. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be a $20, MAX on this deal. Happy Holidays from the Triangle Squares Quilt Guild, & the Shelby Senior Center... **BTW** "MTG" stands for "meeting"...
Veteran’s Day Pancakes-GALATA Style
The Galata Area Eagle Scouts will be serving up their Veteran's Day Pancake Supper this Friday night from 5, to 9, up at the Galata Community Hall. After the supper, a short program will be presented. All proceeds will benefit Boy's State, and our Montana Veteran's Memorial Flag here in Shelby.
There IS Such A Thing As A “FREE LUNCH!”
Our good friend & neighbor, Lena Tronson, down at Shelby's Smile Shop" is offering a FREE lunch for ALL veterans tomorrow on Veteran's Day! Once again, a luncheon for ALL veterans will be available from 11, until 2. ANY veteran of active service members at the luncheon's invited to bring along a photo of themselves, can have Lena copy it & displayed on the Smile Shop Military Wall. Please keep in mind, active military & civilians are also invited to wear RED in honor of RED Fridays, which stands for, "Remember Everyone Deployed,"...there'll be a Smile Shop discount every Friday, through the year to for who wears red. "ME?" I've got my RED long johns on, so rattle the skillet Lena, I'm on my way down...
We Have Weather AND Cancellations
The Sunburst Senior Center has CANCELLED flu shots as well as lunch for today Tuesday) at the center. Over in Sunburst, the Sunburst Science students have postponed their spaghetti dinner scheduled for this evening until Wednesday night the 16th. We're a hale & hearty lot here in northcentral Montana, & we're set & ready to meet Winter 23, head on!
