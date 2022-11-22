ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
Business Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
bitcoinist.com

Liquidity Mining – Your Way to Grow Crypto Assets in The HyperNation

How to be extra rich with your existing fund in the Metaverse? Can your blockchain assets grow passive rewards for you to reap? The HyperNation has its answer for you to leverage your crypto assets and unlock its boundless potential efficiently. Your cryptocurrency holdings mean a lot more from now on.
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
Augusta Free Press

8 Top Cryptocurrency To Buy Now – What Is Next to Explode

This year, the market for cryptocurrencies has continued to expand quickly. More fascinating initiatives like Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, and Tamadoge arise as the cryptocurrency industry grows and gains investor attention, resulting in exceptional price returns over the short and long term. To help you resolve the dilemma of...
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Altcoin Jumps After Surprise Announcement From Crypto Exchange Binance

The price of a little known altcoin is surging after getting support from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. The trading platform’s mining pool service, Binance Pool, is adding Ravencoin (RVN) to its catalog of crypto assets as the Ethereum (ETH) merge in September spurred interest in the altcoin due to its proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism, which leaves room for mining.
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
cryptoglobe.com

Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’

On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...

