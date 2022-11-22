Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
zycrypto.com
Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant JPMorgan Files Trademark for New Crypto Wallet With Ability to Exchange and Transfer Virtual Currencies
Financial services industry titan JPMorgan has filed a trademark for a new digital assets wallet. In a recent filing with the United States Trademark and Patents Office (USTPO), JPMorgan filed a trademark for a product called J.P. Morgan Wallet. According to the required trademark statement of use document, the J.P....
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?
What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
Business Insider
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
bitcoinist.com
Liquidity Mining – Your Way to Grow Crypto Assets in The HyperNation
How to be extra rich with your existing fund in the Metaverse? Can your blockchain assets grow passive rewards for you to reap? The HyperNation has its answer for you to leverage your crypto assets and unlock its boundless potential efficiently. Your cryptocurrency holdings mean a lot more from now on.
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
CNBC
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Avalanche (AVAX)-Based Crypto Project and Cosmos (ATOM) Altcoin on Listing Roadmap
Crypto exchange Coinbase is putting two new digital assets onto its listing roadmap of tradable altcoins as markets continue their downtrend. In a new announcement via Twitter, the US-based exchange says it’s adding Avalanche (AVAX)-based BENQI (QI) and Cosmos (ATOM)-based Kava (KAVA) to its roadmap. BENQI is a decentralized...
Augusta Free Press
8 Top Cryptocurrency To Buy Now – What Is Next to Explode
This year, the market for cryptocurrencies has continued to expand quickly. More fascinating initiatives like Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, and Tamadoge arise as the cryptocurrency industry grows and gains investor attention, resulting in exceptional price returns over the short and long term. To help you resolve the dilemma of...
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Altcoin Jumps After Surprise Announcement From Crypto Exchange Binance
The price of a little known altcoin is surging after getting support from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. The trading platform’s mining pool service, Binance Pool, is adding Ravencoin (RVN) to its catalog of crypto assets as the Ethereum (ETH) merge in September spurred interest in the altcoin due to its proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism, which leaves room for mining.
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
cryptoglobe.com
Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’
On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 130% in Matter of Days – Here’s the Catalyst According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The crypto analytics firm Santiment is breaking down why one decentralized exchange (DEX) altcoin took off amid the broader crypto downturn. The governance token of the dYdX (DYDX) DEX hit a low of $1.19 on November 9th and a high of $2.78 on 14th November, a 133% increase. The 102nd-ranked...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
Coinbase shares dropped 6% Thursday, as the FTX fallout continues to spread. About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion, but shares of the crypto firm have crashed more than 80% this year. FTX's collapse has shaken confidence in the crypto sector that was already in the...
