Camden County, NJ

LaVander Williams
3d ago

You forgot the most important parts: NEVER leave pet food outside at night. NEVER leave garbage outside in plastic bags. ALWAYS use containers for composting, never on the ground. ALWAYS remove fallen/ leftover fruits and vegetables from around the trees and end of season vegetable gardens. PLACE a stone or plastic/steel barrier around your fence (dig a 1ft deep hole and fill to within 3in with stone. You can place topsoil and seeds on top) These methods will greatly reduce the amount of exposure with wild/stray/feral animals. ( My additional safeguard: a rapid fire bb gun)

Princeton, NJ
