Holiday Recipe: Chess Squares

By Don Reid, Coldwater Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers.

For those who’ve had their fill of pumpkin for Thanksgiving, here's an easy way to make a traditional southern recipe: Chess Squares.

Start with a box of cake mix — yellow is best, but the creative can use other flavors.

Ingredients:

  • 1 box cake mix
  • 1/2 cup or 1 stick of butter
  • 4 eggs
  • 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
  • 2 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 pound box or bag of confectioners' sugar

Directions:

  • Cream butter and 1 egg together, mixing well.
  • Rub butter around a 13x9-inch cake pan.
  • Add cake mix and pat down.
  • Cream the cream cheese and remaining 3 eggs, then add vanilla and mix well.
  • Add confectioners' sugar and mix.
  • Pour over cake mixture.
  • Bake at 350°F for 40-45 minutes.

The hardest part is not eating them hot out of the oven.

— Contact Don Reid at dreid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DReidTDR .

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Holiday Recipe: Chess Squares

