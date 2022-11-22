Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin
The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse. Ethereum has slipped over 7% on the day as the attacker who purportedly drained FTX wallets dumped a significant portion of their accumulated ETH and traded it for Bitcoin.
blockchainmagazine.net
What Is Ethereum Staking, And How Does It Impact Users Of Ethereum?
One of the most notable terms added to any blockchain vocabulary available today is Ethereum. With its programmable smart contract features, it demonstrated to the world the full potential of blockchain technology. You must be aware of Ethereum staking if you’ve been keeping up with recent Ethereum headlines. “The...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 130% in Matter of Days – Here’s the Catalyst According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The crypto analytics firm Santiment is breaking down why one decentralized exchange (DEX) altcoin took off amid the broader crypto downturn. The governance token of the dYdX (DYDX) DEX hit a low of $1.19 on November 9th and a high of $2.78 on 14th November, a 133% increase. The 102nd-ranked...
astaga.com
Whales Started Removing Ethereum (ETH) Holdings, stETH-ETH Depegs
Whales turned lively after crypto costs fell to the bottom ranges, beginning to purchase the dip. Because of this, the crypto market recovered with Bitcoin and Ethereum costs skyrocketing over 8% and 10%, respectively. Now, whales appear to have began eradicating Ethereum from liquidity swimming pools and Defi liquidity platforms.
dailycoin.com
Withdrawals for Staked Ethereum Enters Testnet Stage, ETH Price Jumps 10%
The Ethereum Foundation JavaScript team has announced that it will relaunch the Shandong Testnet in the coming days. This is to kickstart withdrawals for staked Ethereum, more than two months after the mainnet merge. Ethereum to Relaunch Shandong Testnet. In December 2020, staking was introduced on Ethereum after the Beacon...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reveals Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC Worth Over $33,000,000,000
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is revealing the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) in its reserves in a bid to be more transparent following the downfall of collapsed rival FTX. In a series of tweets, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says the largest US-based crypto exchange platform holds about 2 million BTC, which translates to $33.12 billion at Bitcoin’s current price of $16,561.
dailycoin.com
Changpeng Zhao Deletes Doubtful Tweets About Coinbase BTC Holdings, Crypto Twitter Reacts
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has deleted his doubtful tweets about the validity of the Bitcoin (BTC) holdings of rival exchange Coinbase, sparking reactions from the crypto community on Twitter. CZ doubts Coinbase’s Bitcoin holdings. In line with the exchanges embracing transparency, Coinbase Custody CEO Aaron Schnarch on Monday...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com
Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Long Bitcoin for First Time Since July 2021 With Big GBTC Purchase: Report
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest is buying up more shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time in over a year. According to public data from ARK, the firm purchased 273,327 shares of the Bitcoin (BTC)-based investment product on November 15. ARK made a...
e-cryptonews.com
4 Most Profitable Cryptocurrencies That Will Explode In 2023
Although 2022 has been a particularly negative year for the bitcoin sector, cryptocurrency use has still increased. There are always new currencies being developed, and the established ones are constantly updating their core features to keep up with the demands of the market. This indicates that investors may see substantial returns in 2023.
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains How Crypto Millionaires Will Be Made, Vitalik Buterin Says “Something Important” Will Happen Soon, XRP Is Closer to Beginning: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: "Something important is about to happen" 231.4 billion SHIB dumped by top whales as burn rate spikes 506%. U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Ripple CTO thinks big damage to crypto billionaires could be done in coming months. Former U.S. congressional candidate...
blockchainmagazine.net
The Top 10 DApp Browser Platforms In Blockchain Community
Over the years, the internet user experience has changed quite sporadically. Websites used to act as information sources or online bulletin boards in the past. The internet gradually accepted social networking networks and e-commerce platforms, which encouraged individuals to publish information online. Now, the internet’s evolution would need to make further adjustments to accommodate user needs in the ever-evolving digital environment. Discussions of the top 10 dApp browsers available right now may come across as promotional gimmicks for a developing technology trend.
u.today
FTX Hacker Moves $199 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) to Different Wallets
According to data provided by blockchain security firm PeckShield, the hacker who hijacked the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange has just transferred 180,000 Ethereum (ETH) tokens to 12 different addresses. The aforementioned tokens are worth roughly $199 million at the time of writing. The bad actor drained roughly $447 million out...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate $1,000,000,000 Worth of ETH in Just One Day: Analytics Firm Santiment
The largest Ethereum (ETH) whale addresses are scooping up ETH at a rapid rate, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. The firm notes that whale addresses holding between $10.9 million to $1.09 billion worth of Ethereum gobbled up $1.03 billion worth of ETH in just one day. The activity...
