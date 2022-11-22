ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

How to watch and listen to Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten college football game vs. Minnesota Gophers on TV, live stream and radio

By Denis Dougherty, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173a76_0jK4dcnE00

The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers will battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe on Saturday.

Wisconsin will meet Minnesota in the teams’ regular-season finale at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Here's what you should know about the Big Ten college football game between the Badgers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) and Gophers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten).

What time is the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Gophers game?

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

What's the TV channel for Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Gophers?

ESPN.

What's the radio station for Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Gophers?

AM-920 and FM-97.3 in Milwaukee and a state network. Here's more information on the UW football team, including a list of stations in the Badger Sports Network.

How can I live stream the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Gophers game?

You can watch ESPN without cable on Sling TV Orange, Sling TV Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, FuboTV Elite, YouTube TV, Vidgo or Spectrum TV.

2022 Wisconsin Badgers football roster

Here is the Badgers roster .

2022 Wisconsin Badgers football schedule

Here is the Badgers schedule .

Badgers' last game: Wisconsin rallies with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to stun Nebraska and become bowl eligible

More Badgers coverage: Chez Mellusi returns to action, carries rushing load for Wisconsin Badgers in their comeback win over Nebraska

Contact Denis Dougherty at ddougherty@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How to watch and listen to Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten college football game vs. Minnesota Gophers on TV, live stream and radio

