How to watch and listen to Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten college football game vs. Minnesota Gophers on TV, live stream and radio
The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers will battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe on Saturday.
Wisconsin will meet Minnesota in the teams’ regular-season finale at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Here's what you should know about the Big Ten college football game between the Badgers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) and Gophers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten).
What time is the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Gophers game?
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
What's the TV channel for Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Gophers?
ESPN.
What's the radio station for Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Gophers?
AM-920 and FM-97.3 in Milwaukee and a state network. Here's more information on the UW football team, including a list of stations in the Badger Sports Network.
How can I live stream the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Gophers game?
You can watch ESPN without cable on Sling TV Orange, Sling TV Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, FuboTV Elite, YouTube TV, Vidgo or Spectrum TV.
