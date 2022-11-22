Ilion fire: 9 adults and 4 children displaced after East Clark Street blaze

A fire Monday night in Ilion has left two structures uninhabitable, displacing 13 people, firefighters reported.

Ilion firefighters were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. to 3337 East Clark St., where they saw flames coming out of the front, side and rear of second floor of the building, according to deputy chief Andrew Monahan. The fire had also spread to the structure next door at 3339 East Clark St. by that time, he said.

"[It was] very well advanced for the time of day and the location," Monahan said. "The wind had a large factor in that."

Gusts between 20 to 40 miles per hour were coming through at the time. A second call was made, bringing in four other local departments to battle the fire, he said. While initial calls reported people possibly trapped inside, it was later confirmed everyone was out, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was under control within about two hours, Monahan said. The scene was cleared around 1:30 a.m. following an investigation. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Between the apartment building at 3337 East Clark St. and the single-family home next door, 13 people including four children were displaced, Monahan said. Both buildings are uninhabitable at this time.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.